Altamira To Attend the 2026 AlChE Spring Meeting and 22nd Global Congress on Process Safety Altamira - Air Quality, Environmental, Multidiscipline Engineering and Pipeline Integrity and Compliance

The AIChE Spring Meeting represents an invaluable opportunity to exchange insights with fellow industry leaders on critical developments in process safety and chemical engineering.” — Michael Kennedy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altamira, a leading engineering and environmental consulting company, proudly announces its participation in the 2026 AIChE Spring Meeting and 22nd Global Congress on Process Safety, taking place April 12-16, 2026, at the Hilton of the Americas and George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

Michael Kennedy, a distinguished industry veteran with over 45 years of experience in Process Safety and chemical engineering, will represent Altamira at this premier industry event. An active member of AIChE since 1980, Kennedy has developed extensive expertise in midstream and downstream operations, specializing in gas processing and ethylene production systems. His comprehensive knowledge of safety protocols and regulatory compliance has established him as a trusted authority in the field.

“The AIChE Spring Meeting represents an invaluable opportunity to exchange insights with fellow industry leaders on critical developments in process safety and chemical engineering,” said Kennedy. “With the ever-evolving regulatory landscape and technological advancements reshaping our industry, Altamira remains committed to staying at the forefront of innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and safety.”

The AIChE Spring Meeting and Global Congress on Process Safety serves as the definitive technical conference for practicing chemical and process safety engineers, addressing the industry’s most pressing challenges more comprehensively than any other event. The 2026 program features specialized sessions highly relevant to Altamira’s core competencies, including the 29th Topical Conference on Refinery Processing, 26th Topical Conference on Gas Utilization, The 38th Ethylene Producers Conference and dedicated tracks on Process Safety and Regulatory Compliance.

Altamira specializes in regulatory compliance, strategic advising and digital solutions across various industries. The company’s multidisciplinary team delivers high-quality services in asset integrity, pipeline safety, environmental, health and safety, GIS and energy asset engineering, supported by deep expertise in federal, state and local regulations including PHMSA, EPA, DOT and OSHA requirements.

“Our participation in this prestigious conference aligns perfectly with Altamira’s mission to drive sustainable outcomes and long-term value through tailored, technology-enabled solutions,” said Efrain Garcia, Vice President of Key Accounts at Altamira. “We look forward to sharing our expertise while learning from other industry leaders to continuously enhance our service offerings for our clients.”

Attendees interested in connecting with Michael Kennedy and the Altamira team during the conference can schedule meetings in advance by contacting Michael.Kennedy@Altamira-US.com.

About Altamira

Altamira is a leading engineering and environmental consulting company specializing in regulatory compliance, strategic advising and digital solutions. With decades of experience and a reputation for integrity, innovation and agility, Altamira partners with clients to solve complex operational and regulatory challenges across various industries. Our multidisciplinary team delivers high-quality services in asset integrity, pipeline safety, environmental health and safety, GIS services, and energy asset engineering, supported by deep expertise in federal, state and local regulations including PHMSA, EPA, DOT and OSHA. Headquartered in Texas with satellite offices across the Gulf Coast and Southwestern U.S., Altamira is committed to driving sustainable outcomes and long-term value through tailored, technology-enabled solutions

For more info visit: www.Altamira-Us.com

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