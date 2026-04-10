Mezzanine Gallery presents Mike McSorley’s “Out of the Ordinary”

New still-life paintings by Mike McSorley find beauty, empathy, and spirit in everyday objects.

Wilmington, Del. (April 9, 2026) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery is pleased to present “Out of the Ordinary”, a solo exhibition of new work by Mike McSorley, on view April 10-24, 2026. An opening reception will be held Friday, April 10, 5:00–7:00 p.m., in the Mezzanine Gallery, located in the Carvel State Office Building at 820 N. French Street, Wilmington.

McSorley’s work is rooted in a long-standing admiration for everyday objects and a sensitivity for the mundane. From filling school notebook margins with three-dimensional drawings to photographing wheels and sewage pumps at age eight, his early fascination with overlooked subjects shaped a practice defined by close observation. Over time, the act of attributing personality and life to people, places, and objects matured into a genuine empathy that pervades his work. For McSorley, every subject has a spirit that comes from its conception.

The paintings in “Out of the Ordinary” continue his focus on still-life objects drawn from his home and surrounding environment. McSorley approaches each work as an act of respect for the creative process – distressing and then recreating the painted image in order to locate the life an object possesses. His most common method begins with graphite, which is drawn onto the surface and brushed around with thinner. Background color is then blocked in, pulling the graphite into the paint and using it to darken and tone the edges. The resulting layer is thin enough for the ground of the board to reflect through, increasing color intensity; brushing, scraping, and rubbing further accent the surface, and the graphite layer sometimes remains visible in the finished work.

The Mezzanine Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Admission is free.

About the Artist

Mike started making art at a young age. He drew and sculpted people and animals from imagination. In high school he focused on art, taking a 2-period class for seniors. It was during his college years that the realm of painting beckoned, specifically the discipline of capturing life in its purest essence, encompassing everything from still-life compositions to landscapes and intricate figures.

Mike’s artistic journey has been punctuated by notable achievements and recognition, with his works being featured prominently in both regional and national exhibitions. His artistic prowess garnered him several solo exhibitions and coveted awards, including the prestigious Arts and Humanities Fellowship Program Grants bestowed by the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities for three consecutive years: 2020, 2021, and 2022. In 2019, his talents secured him a place as an Eligible Artist at the Torpedo Factory Art Center. Notably, his creation “Eckington Korner” found its rightful place in The Washingtonia Collection, acquired through the esteemed DC Creates! Public Art Program in 2016. Similarly, “Along the Patuxent” was acquired by the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies in 2022.

Standing as a testament to his skill and recognition within the artistic community, Mike clinched First Place awards at the Plein-Air festivals held in Berlin, MD (2016) and Falls Church, VA (2017). A recent milestone in his career was a solo exhibit hosted at The Art League within The Torpedo Factory, located in Alexandria, VA, in June 2023.

Throughout his artistic journey, Mike’s solo exhibitions have graced various esteemed venues, including The Arts Club of Washington DC (2022), the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, MD (2021), the Hill Center in Washington, DC (2019), The Art League Gallery in Alexandria (2018), the 43rd Street Gallery in Pittsburgh, PA (2015), and the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg, PA (2014). Additionally, he showcased his creations as part of a trio at the Brentwood Arts Exchange in 2021.

Mike moved to Delaware with his wife in 2022.

About the Mezzanine Gallery

The Mezzanine Gallery, located on the second floor of the Carvel State Office Building (820 N. French Street, Wilmington, DE), is open to the public Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The gallery highlights the work of Delaware’s Individual Artist Fellows, showcasing a diverse range of artistic talent throughout the year. For more information, visit https://arts.delaware.gov/mezzanine-gallery.

Images in the banner: “Corner Shelf” (2024), oil on panel, 20×16”. “Daffodils in Window” (2026), oil on panel, 24×36”. “Window Lock” (2026), oil on panel, 12×30”.

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Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications

302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov