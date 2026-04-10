Bowen Center CEO Amber Shah Named Crain’s New York Business ‘Notable Leader in Health Care’

Amber Shah, Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center, Chief Executive Officer

We are working to reshape how care is delivered, ensuring it truly meets individuals where they are.” — Amber Shah, Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Amber M. Shah, has been named to Crain’s New York Business’s 2026 list of Notable Leaders in Health Care, recognizing the most influential and forward-thinking leaders shaping the future of health care across New York.According to Crain’s, “New York State’s hospitals and health systems generate an estimated $247 billion in annual economic activity, with New York City serving as a global hub for health care innovation—home to the nation’s largest municipal health system, world-class academic medical centers, and a growing network of health tech companies.”Crain’s 2026 honorees represent the driving force behind this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry. The 80 leaders recognized are advancing breakthroughs in areas such as neuroscience, expanding access to mental health care, guiding digital transformation across health systems, and leading large, complex workforces that collectively serve millions of patients.“By deepening partnerships across the public and private sectors and advancing innovative, integrated models of care, we are working to reshape how care is delivered—ensuring it truly meets individuals where they are,” said Ms. Shah. “At Bowen, that means delivering care that is not only accessible, but coordinated, culturally responsive, and rooted in the communities we serve. I am honored to be included among this year’s Notable Leaders in Health Care, and proud to represent the dedicated team whose work makes this impact possible every day.”Shah, who joined Bowen earlier this year, has quickly enhanced the organization’s role as a leading provider of community-based behavioral health services, delivering comprehensive, culturally responsive care to more than 5,000 New Yorkers annually. Her leadership has focused on modernizing internal systems to drive greater operational efficiency while strategically expanding access to critical mental health and addiction treatment services.Through this work, the Bowen Center continues to advance a model of care that is both deeply community-rooted and responsive to the evolving needs of New Yorkers across the city.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.