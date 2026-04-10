Record Riots Returns To Great Northern Mall For Memorial Day Vinyl Event

The Record Riot logo that adorns t-shirts and tote bags Vinyl diggers in action at the Cleveland Record Riot at Great Northern Mall Vinyl diggers searching for that gem

More vinyl digging at the Cleveland Record Riot in the mall. Over 40 dealer tables with LPs, CDs & more.

We loved our first event at Great Northern earlier this year. They bring a great crowd to our event, affluent and certainly hip. And we loved the food court!” — Stephen Gritzan

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Record Riots is excited to return to Great Northern Mall for another high-energy Cleveland Record Riot on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.Following a successful debut earlier this year, Record Riots brings its signature crate-digging experience back to North Olmsted with over 40 dealer tables packed with LPs, CDs, tapes, and music memorabilia. Shoppers can browse thousands of titles spanning rock, jazz, soul, hip-hop, punk, and more—perfect for seasoned collectors and first-time vinyl fans alike.“Before the grills get going this Memorial Day, swing by Record Riot at Great Northern and find the perfect vinyl to kick off the holiday,” said Dan Crandall, Marketing and Business Development Manager at Great Northern Mall. “Scoring that perfect LP is what sets the tone for a great day.”Record Riots co-founder Stephen Gritzan echoed the enthusiasm for the venue and its audience: “We loved our first event at Great Northern earlier this year. They bring a great crowd to our event, affluent and certainly hip. And we loved the food court!”Conveniently scheduled on Memorial Day, the event offers a unique way for music lovers to celebrate the holiday—digging through crates, discovering new sounds, and connecting with fellow collectors.Event Details:What: Cleveland Record RiotWhen: Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day)Time: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM (10:00 AM early admission)Where: Great Northern Mall, 4954 Great Northern Blvd, North Olmsted, OHAdmission: $5 general admission / $15 early bird at 10 AMFor more information, visit www.recordriots.com

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