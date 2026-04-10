I Built a Photo Booth Business Natalie Resendez's Journey with ChackTok ChackTok Ipad PHOTO BOOTH1 ChackTok Ipad PHOTO BOOTH2

Texas entrepreneur Natalie Resendez shares how ChackTok's photo booth software helped her launch and grow Hi-Rez Solutions with low overhead and simple setup.

I built a photo booth business with low overhead — here's how ChackTok made it possible. #PhotoBooth #ChackTok #Entrepreneur” — — Natalie Resendez, Hi-Rez Solutions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "With equipment like ChackTok 's Photo Booth and their software, it made the setup of my business very easy. What inspired me to get into the Photo Booth business is the low overhead costs — and the ability to build something truly my own."- Natalie Resendez, Hi-Rez SolutionsNatalie Resendez is a full-time entrepreneur based in Lockhart, Texas. As the founder of Hi-Rez Solutions, she has built a thriving photography and creative services business — with photo booth rentals at its heart. Her journey into the industry wasn't driven by years of technical experience or a large starting budget. It was driven by a clear-eyed look at opportunity."The low overhead costs are what really drew me in," Natalie explains. "When I discovered ChackTok's photo booth equipment and software, I realized I could launch a professional, scalable operation without the complexity that usually comes with it. The setup process was straightforward, and it gave me the confidence to go all in."**Natalie Resendez**Hi-Rez Solutions · Lockhart, TX · Photography & Creative ServicesStarting Smart: Equipment That Works for YouOne of the biggest decisions any photo booth entrepreneur makes is choosing the right equipment. For Natalie, ChackTok's platform made that decision easy — not just because of the hardware, but because of how the software integrates into her day-to-day workflow. The ability to make adjustments directly from her mobile phone means she's always in control.That said, Natalie is quick to point out that technology is only as reliable as the person operating it. Which is why her first piece of advice for anyone entering the industry is rooted in preparation.3 Tips from Natalie for Anyone Starting Out1. Always test your equipment before the eventNever show up to a venue without running a full equipment check beforehand. Look for glitches, confirm your settings are correct, and verify that any remote changes you made via the ChackTok app have translated properly to the booth itself. A five-minute test can save you an hour of stress on the day.2. Ask the right questions before you confirm the bookingBefore finalizing any event, make sure you understand the full picture. How many guests are expected? Will the venue have reliable WiFi? These details directly impact how you set up and whether the experience runs smoothly. A quick pre-booking checklist can make all the difference between a flawless event and a last-minute scramble.3. Have a contract in place — every single timeA signed contract protects both you and your client. It sets clear expectations for what you're delivering, outlines the client's responsibilities, and provides a safety net if anything unexpected happens — including damage to your equipment. It's not just good business practice; it's how you build a reputation as a professional."Being prepared for your event is extremely important so that you're able to give a smooth Photo Booth experience."Building a Business on Solid GroundWhat makes Natalie's story compelling isn't just that she found success — it's how intentionally she approached it. From choosing equipment with manageable overhead to putting legal protections in place from day one, every decision she made was designed to build a business that could grow sustainably.Her experience reflects what ChackTok is built for: giving entrepreneurs the tools, software, and simplicity they need to focus on what actually matters — delivering unforgettable experiences for their clients.Whether you're just starting out or looking to take your photo booth business to the next level, Natalie's advice is a reminder that the fundamentals never go out of style: test your gear, know your client, and protect your work.---Ready to start your own story?Join entrepreneurs like Natalie who are building thriving photo booth businesses with ChackTok.

I Built a Photo Booth Business— Here's What I Learned

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