Global Knitwear Market Size to Reach USD 185.83 Billion by 2032 at 5.83% CAGR, Reports Maximize Market Research

Knitwear Market

Global Knitwear Market, valued at USD 124.98 Bn in 2025, projected to hit USD 185.83 Bn by 2032 at 5.83% CAGR, driven by sustainable fashion and athleisure.

"Knitwear is no longer seasonal - it is a sustainability-driven, AI-powered growth story redefining the future of global fashion," says Maximize Market Research” — Maximize Market Research

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Knitwear Market Overview: Geopolitical Realignment & AI-Powered Manufacturing Redefine a USD 185.83 Billion IndustryThe Global Knitwear Market is growing steadily, valued at USD 124.98 billion in 2025 and expected to reach USD 185.83 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.83%. Recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, have pushed crude oil prices higher, increasing synthetic fiber costs by around 20%. In response, companies are shifting toward locally sourced wool, recycled natural materials, and adopting AI-driven, zero-waste 3D knitting technologies - reshaping how the industry produces and competes.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/19993/ Knitwear Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints & Opportunities Reshaping Global Apparel Supply ChainsDrivers: Rising Athleisure Adoption, Social Media Influence & Disposable Income Fuel Global DemandThe increasing involvement in yoga, running, and gym culture, combined with the increasing social media impact and the increase in disposable income in the emerging markets, is creating an unprecedented demand in knitwear. Younger, more fashionable consumers are driving premiumization in men, women, and kids segments faster, online, compelling brands to diversify product lines in a hurry.Restraints: Market Fragmentation, Fiber Cost Surge & Geopolitical Supply Disruptions Constrain GrowthThe knitwear market is very fragmented and the low-income earners are attracted towards local manufacturers, which increases the price war dynamics. The Strait of Hormuz crisis has increased the cost of synthetic fibres by 20 percent and added 20-day delays to the sea. The presence of counterfeit goods and supply chain weaknesses are still undermining brand equity in the world.Opportunities: AI-Powered 3D Knitting, E-Commerce Expansion & Sustainable Fiber Innovation Unlock High-Growth PotentialBrands are now able to avoid the increasing logistics costs by using AI-driven 3D knitting systems and near-shored production hubs. The online channel of distribution, which is expanding at a 9% CAGR, is opening BRICS consumer bases on a large scale. The new high-margin premium differentiators of ESG-oriented brands are bio-based yarns, organic wool, and recycled fiber blends.Segmentation: Online Channel & Men's Segment Lead Revenue with Strongest CAGR GrowthBy Distribution Channel & Consumer Group, the market is segmented into online and offline channels, with online sales growing rapidly due to increasing e-commerce adoption and smartphone penetration, while the men’s segment dominates driven by higher product variety and demand.By application, outerwear and sportswear segments lead demand, supported by rising fitness trends, changing lifestyles, and increasing preference for comfortable, versatile apparel across consumer groups.by Type:InnerwearT-Shirts & ShirtsSweaters & JacketsSweatshirts & HoodiesShorts & TrousersEvening Dresses, Suits, & LeggingsAccessoriesby Material:NaturalSyntheticBlendedby Application:OuterwearInnerwearSportswearOthersby Consumer Group:MenWomenKidsby Distribution Channel:OfflineOnlineGet Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/19993/ Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Dominates Production While North America Leads Premium ConsumptionAsia-Pacific: Manufacturing Powerhouse with Fastest-Growing CAGR of 7.2% Through 2032Asia-Pacific leads the world in knitwear manufacturing with a percentage of about 38 of the total world production and the highest CAGR of 7.2. China is the unquestioned manufacturing giant and India and Bangladesh are quickly rising as cost-effective alternative locations. The increasing per capita incomes, the growing fashion awareness, and the strong penetration of e-commerce in South Korea, Vietnam and Indonesia are all driving the domestic consumption and export volumes at the same time, solidifying the dual producer and consumer role of the region.North America: Premium Knitwear & Athleisure Demand Drives USD 107 Billion Import AppetiteThe second-largest market share in the world knitwear is held by North America, which generates almost 30 percent of the world revenue. The US is the home of large designer brands and creates a stable demand due to a well-developed retail system and high demand among consumers to wear high-quality athleisure and sustainably sourced knitwear. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, textile and apparel imports amounted to USD 107 Billion in 2024, indicating a strong consumption demand that consistently pays off high-quality, eco-certified knit brands.Global Knitwear Market Trends:The global knitwear market is evolving with rising demand for sustainable fashion and athleisure wear. Consumers are increasingly choosing eco-friendly fabrics like recycled fibers and organic wool. At the same time, AI-powered 3D knitting is helping brands reduce waste and improve efficiency. Another key trend is the rapid growth of e-commerce, making knitwear more accessible worldwide. Additionally, rising fitness trends and social media influence are boosting demand for stylish, comfortable apparel across all age groups.Key Players:Adidas AGGap Inc.Gildan Activewear Inc.Hackett LtdAbercrombie & Fitch Co.Loro Piana S.P.A.EverlaneNike Inc.Puma SERalph Lauren CorporationLacosteReformationFast Retailing Co., Ltd.Victoria's Secret & Co.H&M GroupKnitwear Market Competitive Landscape: Gildan-HanesBrands Merger Reshapes Global Market Power StructureThe historic Gildan-HanesBrands merger has concentrated a lot of market power in basics and innerwear. The top ten players have a collective share of about 47% of the world. Sustainable sourcing credentials, AI-based manufacturing, and digital-first direct-to-consumer strategies are becoming key elements of competitive dominance.Analyst Perspective: Knitwear's Next Competitive Frontier is Defined by Sustainability, AI & Supply Chain AgilityThe global knitwear market stands at a structural inflection point where sustainability credentials, AI-driven manufacturing, and e-commerce agility determine competitive survival. Brands investing in recycled fiber innovation, zero-waste 3D knitting, and near-shored supply chains will disproportionately capture margin resilience through 2032. The convergence of athleisure demand, eco-conscious consumerism, and geopolitical supply realignment makes knitwear one of apparel's most strategically dynamic investment verticals today.Get access to the full description of the report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-knitwear-market/19993/ Knitwear Market: Key Recent Developments by Global Market Leaders (2021–2025)February 2022 – Mr Porter launched a 36-piece knitwear line made of surplus yarns, recycled materials and organic fabrics, reasserting its strategic focus on the principles of circular fashion design.April 2024 – Ramp Knitwear raised USD 150 million in a Series D-2 round led by Khosla Ventures and Founders Fund, valuing the company at USD 7.65 Billion, and demonstrating investor confidence in tech-enabled knitwear.December 2025 – Gildan Activewear completed its ultimate merger with HanesBrands, combining the Hanes, Bonds and Maidenform brands to form a powerhouse in the production of basic knitwear and innerwear worldwide.November 2025 – KARL MAYER launched the HKS 2-SE TWO and HKS 4-M EL ECO high-productivity warp knitting machines at ITMA ASIA 2025, speeding up the transition to traditional weaving in India and China.Frequently Asked Questions:What is the Global Knitwear Market size and projected forecast through 2032?Ans: Valued at USD 124.98 Billion in 2025, the Global Knitwear Market is projected to reach USD 185.83 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.83%, due to the growth of the athleisure industry, the introduction of sustainable fibers, the integration of AI into manufacturing, and the rapid penetration of e-commerce in BRICS.How is AI-driven zero-waste knitting reshaping the Knitwear Industry?Ans: AI-powered 3D knitting systems reduce manufacturing waste by up to 60%, as demonstrated by Nike's Flyknit Circular series. These technologies lower material costs, accelerate design cycles, and align with global sustainability regulations reshaping competitive dynamics across the apparel industry.What is driving e-commerce growth in the Global Knitwear Market?Ans: The online distribution channel is growing at 9% CAGR, leveraging smartphone penetration across BRICS markets. Social media influence and direct-to-consumer platforms enable premium knitwear brands to bypass traditional retail, capturing high-margin consumer segments and expanding reach in emerging economies globally.Related ReportsEye and Face Protection Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-eye-and-face-protection-market/19434/ Eye and Face Protection Market by Product Type (Eye Spectacles, Goggles, Face Shields, Welding Shields, Laser Safety Goggles), Application (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemicals) and Region – Global Forecast to 2032Global Ride sharing Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-ride-sharin-market/22421/ Ride Sharing Market by Service Type (E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental, Station-based Mobility), Vehicle Type (Electric, ICE, CNG/LPG, Micro-mobility), Business Model (B2C, B2B, P2P), Platform (Web-based, App-based) and Region – Global Forecast to 2032Global Aloe Vera Extract Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-aloe-vera-extract-market/24071/ Aloe Vera Extract Market by Type (Capsule/Tablets, Powder, Liquid, Gels), Application (Food, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), Form (Liquid, Gel, Powder) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2032Top Reports:About Maximize Market ResearchMaximize Market Research is a fast-expanding market research and business consulting company that provides high impact, growth-oriented insights in global industries. Within the Consumer Goods & Services domain, MMR offers data-driven analysis that allows clients to determine the new trends, competition, and strategic opportunities to grow sustainably. We have a strong background in the knitwear industry that helps our clients with comprehensive industry research, investment, and future-proof strategies in line with the changing consumer demand of sustainable and practical fashion.

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