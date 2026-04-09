Chief of Police Announces Juvenile Curfew Zone

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the establishment of a Juvenile Curfew Zone.

The Juvenile Curfew Second Temporary Amendment Act of 2025 gives the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department the authority to order a Juvenile Curfew Zone in an area where large groups of youths are gathering or intend to gather in a manner that poses a risk of substantial harm to public safety.

The perimeter of the Navy Yard Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

Interstate 695 and Virginia Avenue, SE from South Capitol Street to 8th Street, SE

To the east:

8th Street, SE from Virginia Avenue to the Anacostia River

To the south:

To the west:

South Capitol Street, SE from the Anacostia River to I-695

This Curfew Zone will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10, Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Within a Juvenile Curfew Zone, persons under 18 are prohibited from gathering in a group of nine (9) or more in any public place or on the premises of any establishment unless engaged in certain exempted activities, which are listed here.

MPD reminds the public that a citywide curfew is in effect for all juveniles under 18 beginning nightly at 11:00 p.m., lasting until 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

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