Whisper Opens 16th Worldwide Office in Reykjavík With Your Friend in Reykjavik

Your Friend In Reykjavik and Whisper team outside the Reykjavík office — Iceland's first Whisper audio system partner, serving tour groups, museums, and cruise passengers across the country.

The global pioneer in wireless audio for guided tours opens in Iceland, appointing Your Friend in Reykjavik as exclusive partner.

Iceland is one of the most dramatic touring destinations in the world. We are proud to offer Whisper as part of our services — partners can come to us for everything they need in Iceland.” — Valur Heiðar Sævarsson, CEO, Your Friend In Reykjavik

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whisper opens 16th office worldwide in Reykjavík — Your Friend In Reykjavik appointed exclusive local partner WHISPER SYSTEM OFFICIAL , the company that pioneered the original radio guide system over 25 years ago and has since become the global reference point for wireless audio in guided tours and professional events, has officially opened its 16th office worldwide — in Reykjavík, Iceland. Reykjavík-based travel company Your Friend In Reykjavik (YFIR) has been appointed as Whisper's exclusive operational partner in Iceland.Trusted by tour operators and travellers across the world — with over 3 million rentals annually at the Vatican alone — Whisper today operates across the United States, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Hungary, and numerous other international locations, supported by a well-established global network.Built for scale at some of the world's most demanding destinations, theequipment is engineered to last.The Reykjavík office will be led by Valur Heiðar Sævarsson, who will oversee local operations and act as the primary reference point for the Icelandic market.Through the partnership, YFIR handles all Iceland-side logistics — delivering equipment to hotels, meeting points, and ports, managing storage, and ensuring seamless coordination for every tour group arriving in the country.Tour operators, museums, and groups using Whisper in Iceland havea single local point of contact and no operational burden on their end.The addition of Whisper to YFIR's offering reflects the company's ambition to serve clients from A to Z. From transfers, tours and activities — and now professional audio systems — partners cancome to YFIR for everything they need in Iceland under one roof.The first tour operator to use Whisper audio systems in Iceland is Gate 1 Travel one of the largest US-based international tour operators with years of operations in the country. Their groups will be the first in Iceland to use the Whisper system."Iceland is one of the most dramatic touring destinations in the world, and groups travelling here need equipment that works reliably in any conditions," said Valur Heiðar Sævarsson, CEO of Your Friend In Reykjavik and head of Whisper's Iceland office."We are proud to offer Whisper as part of our services.It means our partners can come to us for everything they need in Iceland — from the first booking to the last day of the tour."Your Friend In Reykjavik has operated in Iceland since 2014 and holds over 9,000 five-star reviews across sites like Google and Tripadvisor. Tour operators, museums, companies, and groups interested in audio system rental for Iceland can get in touch directly.

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