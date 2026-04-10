Record Riots Celebrates 400th Vinyl Record Show With Special Mother's Day Leesport Record Riot in Leesport, PA

The Record Riot logo as seen on t-shirts and tote bags Women vinyl diggers in Saratoga Springs, NY A happy, vinyl-digging couple

Over 40 dealers tables selling LPs & CDs at special 400th Record Riot at the Leesport Farmers Market. Free admission for all mothers!

There’s nothing more fun than a record show, and we’re happy to bring Record Riots to many towns and cities that don’t have one.” — Stephen Gritzan

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Record Riots , the largest network of vinyl record shows in the United States, is proud to celebrate its 400th vinyl record event with a special Mother’s Day Leesport Record Riot on Sunday, May 10, at the Leesport Farmers Market indoor pavilion, just north of Reading, Pennsylvania, off Route 61.Founded in 2008 by Stephen Gritzan and John Bastone, Record Riots began with the original Brooklyn Record Riot , building on even earlier shows in Waterbury, Connecticut. Since then, the company has grown into a Northeast US force in vinyl culture, now hosting over 70 shows annually across 8 states.The 400th event marks a major milestone for Record Riots and its ever-growing community of collectors, music fans, and independent record dealers. Known for their lively atmosphere and wide-ranging selection, Record Riots events offer everything from rare collector pieces to affordable classics and new vinyl releases across all genres. Dealers also offer the latest vinyl releases, too.“There’s nothing more fun than a record show, and we’re happy to bring Record Riots to many towns and cities that don’t have one,” said co-founder Stephen Gritzan. “We’re grateful for the thousands of vinyl diggers who make our shows successful and for the super dealers who sell with Record Riots.”Gritzan also emphasized that the growth of Record Riots continues: “There are always new Record Riots in the planning stage, and a Record Riot may pop up in a town or city near you. After 400 shows, we're still having a ball!”Adding to the celebration, this Leesport event falls on Mother’s Day, making it a unique outing for families and music-loving moms alike.“All mothers, young and old, get in for free at the Leesport show this May!” Gritzan added.Attendees can expect more than 40 tables packed with vinyl records, CDs, tapes, and memorabilia spanning rock, jazz, soul, hip-hop, punk, and more—making it a must-attend event for seasoned collectors and first-time diggers alike. Local Berks County stores What A Crock, Haul House, Everlong Records, and Homer and Forkies also participate in the vinyl sale.Event Details:What: Leesport Record RiotWhen: Sunday, May 10 (Mother’s Day), 10:00 AM – 4:00 PMWhere: Leesport Farmers Market, 312 Gernant's Church Road, Leesport PAAdmission: $15 early bird at 9 AM, $5 regular admission FREE for all mothersFor more information, visit www.recordriots.com

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