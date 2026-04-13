UK Author Aaron Kelsall Launches Children’s Book Tokens from Heaven to Help Families Navigate Grief

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- British author and creative entrepreneur Aaron Kelsall has announced the release of his debut children’s book, Tokens from Heaven, a thoughtfully illustrated story designed to help young readers and their families understand and cope with loss and bereavement.Officially published on 13 March 2026, Tokens from Heaven introduces readers to Ronnie Roo, a young character living in the Australian outback whose life changes after the loss of his mother. Through a gentle and imaginative narrative, the story presents the idea that loved ones in heaven can send “magical tokens” back to Earth, offering children a comforting and accessible way to process grief while maintaining a sense of connection.Available now on Amazon , the book is beginning to gain early reader attention for its sensitive storytelling and emotional depth.At its core, Tokens from Heaven aims to provide a supportive framework for families, educators, and caregivers navigating difficult conversations around loss. The book helps children express emotions safely, encourages remembrance with warmth rather than fear, and offers a developmentally appropriate way to approach bereavement.“Grief is not rare, it is universal,” said Aaron Kelsall, author of Tokens from Heaven. “I really want to give children a space where they can use their imagination to help them feel close to someone they miss.”Kelsall, a Manchester based graphic designer with a background in visual storytelling, developed the concept from personal experience following the loss of his own mother. Over time, he created the idea of “tokens” as a comforting metaphor for the small signs of love people continue to notice after someone dies.“It’s not only for children, it’s for everyone,” Kelsall added. “I was in my early twenties when I first imagined the story for myself, and I believe adults can benefit from it as well.”Targeted at children aged 2 and above, the illustrated fiction book explores themes of childhood bereavement, emotional resilience, imagination, and remembrance. It is intentionally non religious in tone, making it accessible to families from a wide range of backgrounds.In addition to the main story, the Tokens from Heaven series includes a companion grief activity book featuring structured, child friendly exercises such as writing to someone they miss, drawing emotions, and guided remembrance prompts. The resource is suitable for parents, primary schools, counsellors, and bereavement practitioners.With increasing focus on emotional wellbeing in both homes and schools, Tokens from Heaven serves as a timely resource to support children through difficult life experiences in a gentle and reassuring way.“I’d love to develop the story further and expand it into short animated episodes or films that really bring it to life alongside music and expressive dialogue,” Kelsall said.About the AuthorAaron Kelsall is a British creative entrepreneur and graphic designer based in Manchester. His work combines narrative storytelling with visual design to create emotionally engaging content. Tokens from Heaven marks his debut publication and the beginning of a broader mission to develop accessible grief resources for children and families.

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