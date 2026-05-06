Maker Faire Rome 2026 Opens Global Call for Makers, Schools and Researchers

Visitors gather at the historic Gazometro Ostiense in Rome during the Maker Faire Rome , an annual innovation and technology event that draws creators, inventors, and tech enthusiasts from across Europe. Lorenzo Tagliavanti

Europe’s largest open innovation showcase returns 23–25 October 2026 at Rome’s with Free Exhibition Space for Selected Projects. Apply by 15 June.

Maker Faire Rome has been building something rare: a space where experimentation becomes visible, where talent meets opportunity, and where Rome stands out as a leading innovation ecosystem.” — Lorenzo Tagliavanti, President of the Rome Chamber of Commerce

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition is now accepting applications for its 14th edition, which will take place from 23 to 25 October 2026 at the Gazometro Ostiense in Rome.

Applications are free for the Call for Makers, Call for Schools and Call for Universities and Research Institutes. Selected participants receive exhibition space at no cost, including basic set-up, electricity and Wi-Fi, according to the terms of each call. All projects are reviewed by an independent Scientific Committee.

Now in its 14th edition, Maker Faire Rome continues to do something most conferences cannot: it puts working prototypes in front of a broad public audience and lets ideas prove themselves in real time.

What is Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition?

Maker Faire Rome is Europe’s largest public event dedicated to open innovation. Since its first edition in 2013, it has recorded more than 895,000 presences and featured over 7,000 exhibitors across 13 editions. It is organised by the Rome Chamber of Commerce through its special agency Innova Camera.

It is not built like a conventional trade fair. Its centre is not the sales pitch, but the live encounter between people, prototypes and the public.

Over three days at one of Rome’s most distinctive post-industrial venues, a secondary school team, a university research group, an early-stage start-up and an independent maker can present their work side by side. The distance between an idea and a live demonstration becomes very short.

For 2026, the programme will also welcome projects connected to space technologies, alongside robotics, artificial intelligence, digital fabrication, sustainability, advanced manufacturing, agritech, food technology, urban mobility, the circular economy and applied research.

Four Calls Open for 2026

Call for Makers — Open Worldwide

The Call for Makers is open to makers, inventors, creative technologists, start-ups, independent innovators and project teams working in robotics, artificial intelligence, IoT, digital fabrication, sustainability, wearables, agritech, food technology, 3D printing, mobility, the circular economy, space technologies and other fields of applied innovation.

Projects must be functional, demonstrable and suitable for live presentation to a broad public audience.

Call for Schools — Italy and the European Union

Student teams aged 14 to 18 may apply with projects that combine scientific rigour, creativity and practical problem-solving.

Selected schools exhibit free of charge. State schools travelling from outside Rome may be eligible for a contribution to travel and accommodation costs, subject to the criteria set out in the official regulations.

Call for Universities and Research Institutes — Open Worldwide

Researchers, doctoral candidates, university teams and academic spin-offs are invited to present their work to companies, investors, policymakers, educators, media and the general public.

Applications are welcome from STEM disciplines as well as applied creative, technological and interdisciplinary fields.

Across these three calls, projects are assessed by the same independent Scientific Committee on the basis of quality, originality, feasibility and relevance.

Call for Partners — Open Year-Round

Maker Faire Rome 2026 is open to partnerships with companies, institutions and organisations committed to open innovation, applied research and public engagement with technology.

Partnership opportunities may include exhibition presence, sponsored programmes, educational initiatives and institutional collaboration. There is no fixed deadline for partnership enquiries.

Why the 2026 Edition Matters

Artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, sustainable technologies, digital transition, urban systems, agritech, space exploration and the circular economy are no longer distant topics. They are reshaping industry, education, research and public life now.

Maker Faire Rome 2026 is one of the few public settings in Europe where those changes can be seen through working projects, live demonstrations and direct exchange with the people behind them.

“Maker Faire Rome has always been about making innovation visible,” said Lorenzo Tagliavanti, President of the Rome Chamber of Commerce. “For its 14th edition, we invite makers, schools, universities, researchers and enterprises to bring forward projects that can be shown, tested and shared with the public.”

How to Apply

Applications for the Call for Makers, Call for Schools and Call for Universities and Research Institutes are open until 15 June 2026.

Further information and application details are available at makerfaire.eu.

Maker Faire Rome 2026

23–25 October 2026

Gazometro Ostiense, Rome, Italy

For press enquiries, please contact the Press Office, Maker Faire Rome – Innova Camera / Rome Chamber of Commerce.

About Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition

Founded in 2013 and organised by the Rome Chamber of Commerce through its special agency Innova Camera, Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition is Europe’s largest public event dedicated to open innovation.

The event brings together makers, schools, universities, research centres, companies, institutions and the wider public for three days of live projects, prototypes, demonstrations and direct engagement with technology.

Maker Faire Rome 2026 – Europe's Open Innovation Showcase at Gazometro Ostiense, Rome

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