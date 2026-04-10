Dr. Nicolas Tejada to Appear on America’s Best Doctors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Nicolas Tejada, physical therapist specializing in orthopedic pain and injury treatment, is set to appear on America’s Best Doctors TV, where he will share insights on addressing the root causes of pain, advancing biomechanical correction, and redefining patient care beyond symptom management.America’s Best Doctors is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their personal and professional journeys, expertise, and impact on patient care. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features top doctors and healthcare experts whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In his episode, Tejada will explore what it takes to identify and correct the underlying drivers of pain and dysfunction. He breaks down how a root-cause, biomechanics-focused approach can lead to more effective and lasting outcomes for patients.Viewers will walk away with a clearer understanding of why treating the source of an issue, rather than its symptoms, is critical for long-term recovery and performance.Dr. Nicolas’ episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasbestdoctorstv.com/dr-nicolas-tejada63912796

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