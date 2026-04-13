Pandaw Links South and East India with New 18-Night River Expedition

RV Kochi Pandaw sailing Kerala Backwaters Sundeck onboard Pandaw Cruises Excursion during Hooghly River sailing

This itinerary lets guests experience two very different sides of India. With local guides, we take guests into remote areas of the country, offering access that is impossible to find anywhere else.” — Paul Strachan, Pandaw Founder & CEO

SAIGON, VIETNAM, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pandaw has launched a new 18-night river cruise in India, combining its Kerala Backwaters and Hooghly River itineraries into a single journey. The new programme connects southern and eastern India, offering a multi-region itinerary designed for travellers seeking longer stays and broader regional coverage, creating a single route across more than 2,000 kilometres of waterways and coastline.

“We’re seeing more travellers looking to spend longer in each destination and explore multiple regions within a single trip,” said Paul Strachan, Founder of Pandaw. “By combining these two routes, guests can experience both the backwaters of Kerala and the historic trade routes of Bengal in one journey, with time in each region to engage with local communities and traditions.”

From Kerala’s Backwaters to Historic Trade Routes

The journey begins in Kochi, where guests cruise through a network of more than 900 kilometres of interconnected rivers, canals, and lakes. Shaped by centuries of maritime exchange, the region reflects influences from Arab, Chinese, and European traders, still visible today in its architecture and religious sites. As the ship moves through palm-lined waterways and rural landscapes, excursions include visits to temples such as Mannarasala Sree Nagaraja Temple, known for its female chief priestess, as well as opportunities to experience traditional performances, including Kathakali and Mohiniattam.

A two-night stay in Mumbai connects the two sailings, providing time to explore one of India’s key gateway cities. Visits to landmarks such as the Gateway of India offer additional context on the country’s colonial history and its role in global trade.

Exploring the Hooghly River and Bengal’s Colonial Legacy

The second half of the journey follows the Hooghly River in West Bengal, historically one of India’s main trade routes. For centuries, the river served as an entry point for European merchants, with the Portuguese, Dutch, Danish, and French establishing settlements along its banks. The route continues toward Kolkata, which remained the capital of the British Raj until 1911.

Excursions along this stretch focus on heritage and local industry. Guests visit the terracotta temple complex at Kalna, meet brass craftsmen in the riverside village of Matiari, and explore Murshidabad, a former seat of power known for its palaces, mosques, and gardens. These visits highlight a region that played a central role in India’s political and commercial development, while maintaining long-standing craft traditions.

Designed for Longer-Stay, Higher-Value Bookings

The new itinerary brings together two of Pandaw’s routes into a single journey, offering trade partners a longer-duration product that supports increased length of stay while reducing the need for complex itinerary planning. Operating on ships with fewer than 18 cabins, the expedition is designed to access narrower waterways and provide closer proximity to riverside communities.

The Kerala Backwaters & Hooghly River combo expedition is now open for booking, with departures starting in September 2026. For more information, visit: www.pandaw.com/expeditions/kerala-backwaters-the-hooghly-river

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