Influential Women Features Jean Taylor, PMP, ITIL, CSM: President and Founder of SparkWorks LLC

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Success in Government Contracting Through Strategic Insight, Mentorship, and Relationship-Driven LeadershipJean Taylor, PMP, ITIL, CSM, is the President and Founder of SparkWorks LLC, a Bethesda-based firm specializing in capture management for large-scale IT government contracts, particularly within the defense and aerospace sectors. With more than 40 years of experience spanning government, consulting, and private-sector contracting, Jean is widely recognized for her ability to align strategy, people, and execution to drive successful outcomes. She works closely with clients to develop winning capture strategies, strengthen communication styles, and navigate the complexities of government procurement with confidence and clarity.Jean holds a Master of Science in Computer Systems Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus and a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Indiana University Bloomington. She is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certified Scrum Master (CSM). These credentials, coupled with her deep operational expertise, provide the foundation for her leadership and consulting work, allowing her to advise clients on both strategy and execution.Before founding SparkWorks, Jean held senior leadership roles across the federal contracting landscape, including positions at SAIC, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, IntelliDyne, Citizant, and Millennium Corporation. Her career highlights include directing business development efforts across the Intelligence and Security sectors and managing major government-wide acquisition contracts such as DHS Eagle and NITAAC CIO-SP3.Jean’s professional philosophy centers on the belief that relationships drive revenue and that success stems from clarity, communication, and courage. Known as a trusted mentor and coach, she views mentorship as both a responsibility and a privilege, dedicating herself to developing the next generation of leaders in her industry.Jean attributes her success to a deep understanding of people, cultivating strong relationships, and intentionally surrounding herself with driven, successful individuals. She believes that when relationships are prioritized and nurtured with authenticity and trust, financial success naturally follows.The best career advice Jean has received is to focus on people first. She emphasizes that understanding how others think, communicate, and operate is the foundation of strong leadership and sustainable success. For young women entering the industry, Jean encourages fearlessness, urging them to stand their ground, speak confidently, and advocate for themselves in male-dominated spaces. She stresses that resilience, self-belief, and strength are essential qualities.Jean recognizes that some of the biggest challenges in her field today include government instability, administrative inefficiencies, and a diminished emphasis on diplomacy. At the same time, she sees meaningful opportunities emerging as shifts in government leadership and personnel reduce cronyism and create a more level playing field. These changes open doors for small and emerging businesses to compete more fairly and transparently in government contracting.The values Jean holds most important—both professionally and personally—are authenticity, courage, accountability, and respect. She is committed to standing up for herself and others, leading with integrity, and maintaining honest, direct communication. These principles guide her decisions, shape her leadership, and define how she shows up in every aspect of her life.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Jean is an active supporter of the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association. She maintains an active lifestyle, enjoying cycling—including multiple 100-mile rides—hiking, swimming, and snorkeling, while emphasizing the importance of work-life balance.Whether leading complex government capture initiatives, mentoring future leaders, or volunteering in her community, Jean Taylor exemplifies leadership that blends strategy, relationships, and integrity to leave a lasting impact on both people and organizations.Learn More about Jean Taylor:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Jean-Taylor or through her profile on SparkWorks LLC, https://sparkworks-llc.com/about/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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