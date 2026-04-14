Business Law Attorney Matthew Fornaro Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Fornaro, Esq. is a South Florida business law attorney and founder of Matthew Fornaro, P.A. From his Coral Springs office, he provides practical, strategic legal guidance to small businesses, startups, entrepreneurs, and established companies across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties. His practice focuses on business formation, contracts, business transactions, intellectual property, business litigation, arbitration and mediation, business dissolution, and real estate-related business matters. With over 20 years of experience, he helps clients build stronger legal foundations, manage risk, and resolve disputes efficiently.

Matthew began his career at AmLaw 200 firms concentrating on civil litigation, and that experience continues to shape how he advises clients today. Because he has handled both transactions and disputes, he approaches contracts, governing documents, and business planning with a courtroom-ready perspective. He is admitted to practice in Florida, New York, and the District of Columbia, and he is known for clear communication, practical strategy, and responsive counsel aligned with real business objectives.

For entrepreneurs, one of Matthew’s core messages is simple: look before you leap. Too many business owners rush into a new venture without doing due diligence, selecting the right entity, preparing governing documents, or putting the right contracts in place. He encourages founders to assemble the right professional team early, including a dedicated business law attorney, accountant, banker, and insurance professionals, and to build a plan that supports long-term growth. In his view, strong legal planning at the beginning can prevent expensive disputes later.

“Business owners need more than forms and templates. They need legal guidance that fits the way their company actually operates.”

Mr. Fornaro is proud that his firm offers responsive, AV-rated, court-tested representation focused on safeguarding contracts and operations so clients can concentrate on growing their businesses. His recognitions include Martindale-Hubbell’s AV Preeminent distinction, and his dispute-resolution credentials include service as a Florida Supreme Court Certified County Mediator, Florida Supreme Court Qualified Arbitrator, and FINRA Dispute Resolution Arbitrator. He also brings experience in areas that frequently intersect with business law, including intellectual property and real estate-related disputes.

In addition to client work, Matthew has invested in understanding business from the owner’s perspective. He is a graduate and instructor of the Kauffman Foundation’s FastTrac NewVenture Program and completed the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship Small Business Executive Program at Florida State University. Those experiences strengthened his ability to translate business strategy into smarter contracts, better risk allocation, and more practical legal guidance.

“I know what it means to sign both the front and the back of the check. That perspective helps me give business owners practical legal advice, not just theoretical answers.”

Listeners will hear Matthew discuss what sets his practice apart, how South Florida companies can better protect themselves through contracts and planning, and why alternative dispute resolution and courtroom readiness both matter in modern business law. One of the two episodes will also explore technology and AI, including how those developments are changing contracts, operations, intellectual property, privacy concerns, and risk management for today’s businesses.

Matthew Fornaro, P.A. welcomes inquiries from prospective clients across South Florida. For more information, visit https://fornarolegal.com or connect with Matthew on LinkedIn.

Learn more about Matthew Fornaro’s business-first approach when you hear these interviews in April.

Attorney Fornaro will also discuss how AI and other technological developments are affecting the way businesses operate and the way lawyers help clients manage legal risk.

Close Up Radio will feature attorney Matthew Fornaro in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday April 8th at 2pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewlelyn on Wednesday April 15th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-business-law-attorney/id1785721253?i=1000760453771

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-business-law-attorney-matthew-fornaro-329570856

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7qpVnyfTxLgSEwpHC2pGdg

For more information about Matthew Fornaro, P.A., please visit https://fornarolegal.com or his page on LinkedIn

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