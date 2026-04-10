Influential Women Spotlights Susan O. Schall: Founder and Lead Consultant of SOS Consulting, LLC

FRONT ROYAL, VA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Operational Expertise, Leadership Development, and Workforce Empowerment to Build High-Performing, Sustainable OrganizationsFront Royal, Virginia – Susan O. Schall, Ph.D., is a recognized expert in transforming small U.S. manufacturing workplaces into high-performing, sustainable organizations. With a career spanning more than three decades, she is the Founder and Lead Consultant of SOS Consulting, LLC, where she partners with organizational leaders to solve complex operational challenges, enhance productivity, and develop workforce capabilities. Drawing on her extensive expertise in industrial engineering, process improvement, and organizational health, Dr. Schall helps companies turn people, processes, and data into competitive advantages. She is also an Adjunct Instructor at Graduate School USA, teaching management analysis courses, including data storytelling and statistics, equipping the next generation of professionals with essential analytical and decision-making skills.Dr. Schall’s educational background reflects her commitment to excellence and continuous learning. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (1981) and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering (1982) from Pennsylvania State University. She further advanced her studies at Penn State, receiving a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering in 1986 and a Doctor of Philosophy in the same field in 1988.Her professional work focuses on bridging the gap between traditional process improvement methodologies and practical, results-driven leadership. Dr. Schall emphasizes that true organizational transformation requires not just process changes but also shifts in mindset and behavior. Her approach cultivates leadership that emphasizes vision, alignment, and execution (VAE), while developing teams capable of critical thinking, collaboration, and problem-solving. Her consulting experience spans industries including chemical, food and beverage, automotive, industrial supply, higher education, nonprofit, and printing, delivering measurable results such as increased throughput, reduced costs, and stronger workforce engagement.Beyond her consulting practice, Dr. Schall is an active contributor to the broader manufacturing and industrial engineering community. She has served in leadership roles with the American Society for Quality (ASQ), the Institute of Industrial & Systems Engineers (IISE), and ABET, helping shape accreditation standards and promote excellence in engineering education. She is a published author and frequent speaker on topics including organizational health, process improvement, and workforce development.Dr. Schall attributes her success to the dedication and hard work she has invested over the past 40 years. She began her career with esteemed organizations such as Kodak, DuPont, and GE, gaining invaluable corporate experience. After several years, she felt ready to establish her own LLC, enabling her to channel her expertise and vision independently. Along the way, she has benefited from working with remarkable leaders and mentors and now dedicates herself to paying it forward by nurturing the next generation of engineers and leaders.The best career advice Dr. Schall has received emphasizes the power of focus, hard work, and team support. She believes that success comes from staying committed, giving your best effort, and helping those around you achieve their goals. For young women entering the manufacturing and engineering fields, Dr. Schall advises confidence in their expertise, values, and organizational worth. She encourages them to work diligently, challenge themselves continuously, and seize every opportunity to grow, both personally and professionally, while remaining true to their values.Dr. Schall recognizes that one of the most significant challenges in U.S. manufacturing today is workforce-related. With a declining and aging population, many young people view manufacturing as dark, dirty, and limiting. Yet she sees dynamic opportunities for individuals seeking careers that pay well, offer benefits, and do not require the debt associated with a four-year college degree.Her core values—service, integrity, and empowerment—guide both her professional and personal life. She is committed to creating workplaces where success is measured not solely by financial gain but by the satisfaction and fulfillment that come from meaningful work and positive impact. Passionate about the dignity of work, Dr. Schall continues to advocate for systemic solutions that strengthen U.S. manufacturing while empowering leaders to achieve high-impact results.Whether transforming operational processes, mentoring emerging leaders, or advancing workforce development, Susan O. Schall exemplifies a career dedicated to improving organizations and the people within them. Through her work, she demonstrates that sustainable success arises when operational excellence is paired with strong leadership, thoughtful mentorship, and a commitment to helping others flourish.Learn More about Susan O. Schall:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Susan-Schall Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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