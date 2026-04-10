Julie Farnsworth Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Julie Farnsworth, grief coach and founder of One Free Soul Grief Journey, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how compassion, empathy, and trauma-informed care shape her approach to helping clients navigate loss and transformation.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Farnsworth explores the importance of guiding clients through grief with intentional practices and holistic support, breaking down how mind-body medicine, neuro-change techniques, and personalized counseling can drive meaningful healing journeys.Julie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/julie-farnsworth

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