InterContinental Phuket Joins Signature Travel Network, Reinforcing Its Among the World’s Most Refined Luxury Retreats

InterContinental Phuket Resort One Bedroom Pool Villa Family at Lobby

Recognized as one of only 16 hotels in Thailand—and one of just four in Phuket—to be part of the distinguished global network of expert travel advisors.

To be recognized by Signature Travel Network is a meaningful affirmation of our team’s quiet dedication to craft, care, and consistency. ” — Mr. Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort

PHUKET, PHUKET, THAILAND, April 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phuket, Thailand – April 2026 – InterContinental Phuket Resort has been welcomed into Signature Travel Network, marking a significant milestone in the resort’s continued evolution as a leader in luxury hospitality. This recognition places the resort among a select group of just 16 hotels across Thailand—and notably, one of only four in Phuket—to meet the network’s exacting standards. InterContinental Phuket Resort is also proud to be the first and only InterContinental property in Thailand to be accepted into Signature Travel Network, further reinforcing its position within the upper tier of luxury hospitality.This latest distinction reflects the resort’s consistent pursuit of excellence, where thoughtful design, intuitive service, and a strong sense of place come together with quiet confidence. Signature Travel Network, known for its global community of highly experienced travel advisors, curates a portfolio of properties that offer not only exceptional quality, but also meaningful and personalized experiences.Set between verdant hillside and the calm waters of Kamala Beach, InterContinental Phuket Resort offers a sanctuary defined by balance and refinement. The resort features 221 keys, including elegantly appointed rooms, suites, and private villas, each designed to reflect both contemporary sophistication and the richness of Thai cultural heritage.Guests are invited to experience eight distinctive restaurants and bars, where culinary craftsmanship is expressed through both local and international influences. Five swimming pools are thoughtfully integrated throughout the resort, offering moments of quiet retreat or relaxed leisure.Wellbeing is approached with care and intention. Sati Spa provides a serene environment inspired by time-honoured Asian healing traditions, while the fitness center and tennis courts support a more active rhythm. Younger guests are welcomed at Planet Trekkers, where curated activities encourage exploration and creativity in a setting designed with equal attention to detail.Looking ahead, the resort will unveil an exclusive new collection of 43 private pool suites, arriving in Q4 2026. Conceived as a more intimate expression of luxury, this addition will also introduce two new dining venues and a refined bar, alongside an enhanced Club InterContinental experience—crafted to offer heightened privacy, discreet privileges, and a more personalized sense of arrival for the discerning traveller.The resort’s inclusion in Signature Travel Network further strengthens its position within an already distinguished portfolio. InterContinental Phuket Resort is also recognized among leading luxury travel collections, including Virtuoso Preferred, Serandipians, American Express The Hotel Collection, Kiwi Collection, MICHELIN Guide, The Edit by Chase Travel, and IHG Destined. Each affiliation reflects a shared commitment to excellence, discretion, and a highly personalized approach to travel.Adding to these accolades, the resort has been awarded two Michelin Keys in both 2024 and 2025—an exceptional recognition of outstanding hospitality. Notably, InterContinental Phuket Resort is the only InterContinental property worldwide to receive this distinction, underscoring its unique standing within the brand.Mr. Bjorn Courage, General Manager, said: “True luxury today is not defined by excess, but by the ease with which every detail comes together. To be recognized by Signature Travel Network is a meaningful affirmation of our team’s quiet dedication to craft, care, and consistency. We do not seek to impress in obvious ways, but rather to create a sense of belonging that stays with our guests long after they leave. This recognition reflects that philosophy.”Through Signature Travel Network, guests of InterContinental Phuket Resort benefit from the expertise of trusted travel advisors who offer tailored guidance, insider knowledge, and access to exclusive privileges. From the earliest stages of planning to the final moments of a journey, each experience is shaped with care and precision.As Phuket continues to emerge as one of the world’s most compelling destinations, InterContinental Phuket Resort remains a defining presence—offering a refined escape where culture, nature, and thoughtful service exist in effortless harmony.About Signature Travel NetworkSignature Travel Network is a member-owned travel cooperative, headquartered in El Segundo, California, and was established in 1956. The network is a community of leading travel agencies and suppliers, with more than 200 agency members operating over 500 retail locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Brazil. Collectively, Signature Travel Network’s advisors generate more than $11 billion in annual travel sales. Signature’s mission is to serve its members by creating industry-leading technology, marketing, and training programs, while building strong preferred partnerships that deliver a distinct travel experience. For more information, visit the Signature Travel Network official site.About InterContinental Phuket ResortInterContinental Phuket Resort is a beachfront luxury resort located on Kamala Beach, Phuket. The resort features 221 rooms, suites, and villas, alongside eight restaurants and bars, five swimming pools, Sati Spa, a fitness centre, tennis courts, and Planet Trekkers. Recognized globally, the resort continues to set a benchmark for understated luxury and thoughtful hospitality.For more information or reservations, please contact:InterContinental Phuket Resort333 Moo 3, Kamala, Kathu, Phuket 83150 ThailandT: +66 (0) 76 629 999F: +66 (0) 76 629 990E: icphuket.info@ihg.comW: phuket.intercontinental.comENDNotes to Editors:Link to download images: https://bit.ly/4cde0At Media Contact:Miss Nampetch Tipaxsorn, Director of Marketing CommunicationsInterContinental Phuket ResortNampetch.Tipaxsorn1@ihg.comTel: +66 (0) 76 629 999About InterContinentalPhuket ResortAbout IHG Hotels & ResortsIHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than 6,600 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.• Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo• Premium: voco hotels, Ruby, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels• Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels• Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites• Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront ResortsInterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

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