Christine Fox Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christine Fox, a real estate professional and resin artist, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how creativity, discipline, and integrity shape a purpose-driven approach to both business and life.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their Women in Power TV website In her episode, Fox explores the power of integrating creativity with professional pursuits, and breaks down how maintaining balance across multiple passions can lead to long-term fulfillment and impact. She also highlights the importance of transparency, consistency, and personal discipline in building trust and sustaining success across industries.Christine’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/christine-fox

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