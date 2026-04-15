Therapeutic Chess Gains Momentum in Spain Through Healthcare, Film and National Recognition

Therapeutic chess session for Parkinson’s patients in Spain

Chesscul expands therapeutic chess through Parkinson’s programs, a national congress, film festival and multi-association event in Spain

Therapeutic chess is not just a game, it is a tool for cognitive stimulation, inclusion and real social impact.” — Alberto Toval Lopez, Founder of Chesscul

MALAGA, SPAIN, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chess is increasingly being used as more than a game. In Spain, it is emerging as a therapeutic and social tool that helps stimulate cognitive skills, encourage participation and improve quality of life in people with neurological conditions. Chesscul , a project based in Malaga, is helping drive that movement through therapeutic chess initiatives developed with associations and community organizations. Its work focuses especially on adapted chess activities for people with Parkinson’s disease and other groups that can benefit from cognitive stimulation and meaningful social engagement.Rather than approaching chess as a competitive discipline, Chesscul uses it as an accessible intervention tool designed to support attention, memory, planning, decision-making and social interaction. Sessions are adapted to participants of different levels, including people with no previous chess experience.A major milestone for the project came with its inclusion in the National Congress of Occupational Therapy Students (CENTO) at the University of Malaga, where therapeutic chess was presented within a round table on sport, leisure and free time. The presentation marked a significant step in bringing chess into national conversations around health, participation and non-pharmacological intervention.The project has also gained visibility through cinema. Therapeutic chess appears in “Parkinson’s Up Close: Chronicles of a Shared Rhythm,” a short film connected to Parkinson Malaga and presented within the social space of the Malaga Film Festival. The film highlights the daily reality of people living with Parkinson’s disease and shows how shared activities such as chess can create spaces for stimulation, connection and dignity.Chesscul is also organizing a therapeutic chess tournament on April 17, 2026, bringing together participants from multiple associations. The event aims to promote inclusion, visibility and active participation through a format that combines cognitive stimulation with community engagement.These milestones reflect the growing recognition of therapeutic chess as an innovative and accessible approach in health, social and educational settings. By connecting healthcare, culture and community action, Chesscul is helping position chess as a practical tool for well-being and participation.About ChessculChesscul is a Spain-based project that promotes chess as an accessible tool across education, health and social intervention. Through workshops, events and collaborative initiatives, Chesscul develops programs that use chess to support cognitive stimulation, inclusion and community participation.

CHESSCUL: EL AJEDREZ COMO HERRAMIENTA TERAPEUTICA

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