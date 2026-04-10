Jennifer Yeo to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Yeo, founder of Presidio Real Estate, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how raising industry standards and empowering her team have driven exceptional results.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Yeo explores how strategic leadership, innovation, and professionalism transform real estate businesses, and breaks down why fostering a strong team culture and commitment to client satisfaction drives sustainable growth. She also discusses how educational initiatives and a visionary approach can position a brokerage as a market leader across multiple states.Jennifer’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/jennifer-yeo

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