Ocasta appoints retail technology leader Mike Hardy as Chief Growth Officer

Mike Hardy joins Ocasta as Chief Growth Officer Ocasta | Frontline Operations Platform Ocasta | Logo

Former StoreForce Europe MD Mike Hardy joins Ocasta as demand grows for better frontline communications, execution and operational control.

Mike understands what strong frontline execution looks like and what gets in the way of it” — Ben Collier, co-founder, Ocasta

BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocasta has appointed Mike Hardy, formerly Managing Director, Europe at StoreForce, as Chief Growth Officer, strengthening its leadership team as demand grows for better frontline execution across multi-site operations.The appointment comes as frontline organisations face continued pressure to roll out change faster, improve consistency across dispersed teams, and give leaders a clearer view of what is really happening on the ground. Too often, critical updates, tasks, checks and coaching still sit across disconnected tools, manual processes and manager relay.Ocasta replaces that guesswork with one frontline operations platform for communications, task execution, audits, observations and coaching. It gives frontline teams clearer direction in the moment and gives leaders live visibility of execution across sites.Hardy brings deep commercial and sector experience. He has spent much of his career helping retail and frontline organisations scale with technology that improves day-to-day execution, strengthens customer relationships and drives measurable growth.His appointment strengthens Ocasta’s position in a market where frontline organisations are looking for practical technology that improves accountability and performance without adding complexity. Customers include recognised brands such as Virgin Media O2, Victoria's Secret, and Dignity Funerals.Ben Collier, Co-founder at Ocasta, said:“Mike understands what strong frontline execution looks like and what gets in the way of it. He knows the pressure leaders are under to move faster, stay consistent and see what is really happening across dispersed teams.Too many organisations are still relying on assumptions, patchy communication and delayed feedback from the frontline. That slows change down and makes performance harder to improve. Ocasta replaces that guesswork with clear direction for frontline teams and live visibility for leaders. Mike’s experience will help us bring that change to more organisations that want to operate with more clarity, consistency and control.”Mike Hardy, Chief Growth Officer at Ocasta, said:“I’m excited to be joining Ocasta at such an important point in its journey. I’ve spent a big part of my career helping retail and frontline organisations improve execution and performance, and I’ve seen first-hand the difference the right technology can make when it is practical, easy to use and shaped around real operational needs.What stood out to me about Ocasta is the strength of the platform, the clarity of its value to frontline teams, and the speed at which the business listens, learns and evolves. There is a real opportunity to help more frontline organisations move faster, execute more consistently and make better decisions in the moment, and I’m looking forward to helping build on that.”Hardy will join Ocasta at the Retail Technology Show 2026 at ExCeL London on 22–23 April, where the company has also been shortlisted as a finalist in the event’s 2026 Innovation Awards.About OcastaOcasta is the frontline operations platform that helps organisations turn frontline uncertainty into action. It brings together communications, task execution, audits, observations and coaching in one place, so frontline teams know what matters in the moment and leaders can see where execution is strong, where it is slipping and where to act next.

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