Influential Women Profiles Nicole Escandon: A People-First Leader Driving Excellence at Chewy

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Operational Excellence With a Deep Commitment to Team Development and Customer ExperienceHollywood, Florida – Nicole Escandon, Associate Director of Quality Assurance within Chewy’s DEX team, has earned a reputation as a people-first leader whose career is defined by steady growth, adaptability, and a genuine passion for developing others. Across nearly ten years at Chewy, Nicole has built and scaled high-performing teams spanning customer care, specialty groups, and quality assurance, all while keeping team well-being and customer satisfaction at the heart of her approach.Known for her sharp operational insight, high standards, and integrity-driven leadership, Nicole balances meticulous attention to detail with strategic vision. Her colleagues frequently highlight her ability to create environments where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow—making her not only a trusted mentor but also a catalyst for organizational excellence.Nicole attributes her success to curiosity, adaptability, and a consistent people-first mindset. Starting her journey in customer service and supply chain roles at Chewy, she cultivated a deep appreciation for understanding customer needs and designing systems that intentionally serve people. Over time, her focus expanded to mentoring and trust-building, which she considers central to her leadership philosophy.One of the most influential lessons Nicole received early in her career came from a senior director who encouraged her to “lead with trust first—believe in people until they give a reason not to.” This principle continues to guide her approach, enabling her to cultivate stronger, more connected teams.For young women entering the workforce, Nicole emphasizes integrity and staying grounded in one’s “why”—the underlying purpose that drives daily work. She believes that circumstances do not define potential and that passion, courage, and determination, guided by a clear sense of purpose, are key to achieving meaningful success.In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, Nicole recognizes the transformative role of artificial intelligence. She emphasizes balancing technological innovation with human judgment, empathy, and ethical leadership, ensuring that AI enhances rather than replaces the human element in customer experience and team management.Beyond her professional achievements, Nicole is guided by core values of integrity, consideration, courage, and compassion. She approaches growth as a collaborative journey, emphasizing mutual support and recognizing the contributions of others in achieving success. She consistently chooses courage over fear, leading with clarity, intention, and trust in every decision she makes.Nicole is also deeply committed to service and community impact. She actively volunteers across a wide range of causes, including animal welfare, mental health, education, equity, and humanitarian relief, reinforcing her belief that meaningful leadership extends beyond the workplace.Whether driving change, improving quality processes, or mentoring specialty teams, Nicole Escandon exemplifies leadership defined by consistency, transparency, and purpose. Through her work, she demonstrates that leadership grounded in empathy and advocacy not only strengthens organizations but also leaves a lasting positive impact on people and communities alike.Learn More about Nicole Escandon:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Nicole-Escandon Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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