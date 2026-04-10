Prime Minister Carney breaks ground on the Contrecœur terminal expansion at the Port of Montréal

CANADA, September 4 - In an increasingly divided and uncertain world, Canada’s new government is focused on what we can control. We are building a stronger, more independent, more resilient economy – an economy built on the solid foundation of strong Canadian industries and workers, bolstered by diverse international trade partners.

To that end, Canada’s new government is diversifying our trade partnerships abroad and building our strength at home. We’ve secured more than 20 economic and security partnerships in less than a year, and launched the Major Projects Office (MPO) to build new ports, mines, highways, and trade and energy corridors at a speed and scale not seen in generations. These new major infrastructure projects will help us unleash the full potential of these trade partnerships by connecting more Canadian communities and businesses to each other, and Canada to the world.

In September 2025, Canada’s new government referred the Contrecœur Container Terminal Project at the Port of Montréal to the MPO. Today, less than seven months later, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that we are breaking ground on this transformative project.

This project will expand the capacity of the Port of Montréal by approximately 60% – making it the largest eastern port expansion in Canadian history. The expansion will add a modern, high-efficiency container terminal with integrated rail, road, and marine infrastructure. It will unlock one of Canada’s most critical trade corridors, enabling significantly more goods to move reliably through the St. Lawrence gateway.

The vision for this terminal expansion was first proposed nearly 40 years ago and has been subject to delays ever since. Through the MPO, Canada’s new government brought partners together – the Government of Québec, the Montréal Port Authority, Indigenous partners, and the private sector – to move this project forward. The MPO streamlined approvals, developed an effective financing model, and helped secure permits faster. The federal government also committed $1.16 billion in financing through the Canada Infrastructure Bank to ensure investors had the certainty they needed to advance this terminal expansion quickly.

Expanding capacity at the Port of Montréal ensures the port will meet increased demand, seize future growth opportunities, and maintain the efficient movement of goods for Canadian businesses and consumers into the future. The project will support 4,000 high-paying jobs a year during construction and thousands more once operational. It will generate roughly $750 million annually in economic benefits and strengthen supply chain resilience across Canada.

Canada’s new government has a clear mandate to build a stronger Canadian economy – one that is more independent and more resilient to global shocks. At the heart of this mission is accelerating major infrastructure projects that will connect and transform our economy and country.

Quotes

“The Contrecœur Container Terminal Project is about more than the expansion of a port – it is a signal that Canada is building again. With each shovel in the ground, we are building a stronger, more independent, more resilient Canadian economy. In less than seven months, this project went from a proposal to a construction site. That is the speed and ambition we need to build Canada strong.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

“Breaking ground on the Contrecœur Terminal is a key milestone for Canada’s economy and supply chains. By expanding the Port of Montréal, this nation-building project will create jobs, boost trade, and connect Canadian goods to global markets. With the support of the Major Projects Office, we remain committed to accelerating other transformative projects that drive prosperity and strengthen Canada’s connections to the world.” The Hon. Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

“The global economy is changing, impacting trade and affordability significantly. Canada’s new government is making long-term, strategic investments that will keep goods moving and costs down while building Canada strong. By expanding capacity at the Port of Montréal, we are strengthening our supply chains and trading partnerships around the world, ensuring Canadian businesses can compete, grow, and prosper.” The Hon. Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

“Strengthening Canada’s ports to expand trade and grow the economy is a core priority for the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Our loan towards Contrecœur supports a project of national importance – the largest eastern port expansion in Canadian history – and will deliver lasting benefits for Canada’s economy for decades to come.” Ehren Cory, Chief Executive Officer of the Canada Infrastructure Bank

Quick facts

The Port of Montréal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and plays a critical role in supporting domestic and international trade. It currently supports approximately 590,000 jobs and generates $98.5 billion in economic activity across the country. However, the Port of Montréal is approaching its operational limits.

The project will add up to 1.15 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in annual container handling capacity and construct an approximately 675-metre wharf with two ship berths. This expansion will increase the port’s capacity by 60% – making it the largest eastern port expansion in Canadian history.

To get this project over the line, the federal government has provided the Montréal Port Authority with approximately $1.16 billion in financing through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Phase 1 includes critical in-water works such as dredging and quay wall construction, with construction underway since October 2025 through a joint venture between Aecon and Pomerleau. The project is supported by contributions from the Government of Québec ($130 million), Transport Canada ($150 million), and the Montréal Port Authority, with Phase 2 expected to begin in 2027 and full operations targeted for 2030.

The project has undergone a comprehensive environmental assessment conducted by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, including public and Indigenous consultations. Environmental monitoring mechanisms are in place to ensure compliance in accordance with the Impact Assessment Act, the Fisheries Act, and the Species at Risk Act.

Canada’s new government launched the MPO in August 2025. The MPO is working in close partnership with provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples, and private investors to advance nation-building projects faster and more responsibly.

The first three tranches of projects already referred to the MPO represent a combined investment of more than $126 billion in our economy and will create tens of thousands of well-paying jobs for Canadians. The Contrecœur Container Terminal Project is the first project referred to the MPO that we are starting construction on. The Mackenzie Valley Highway – another project referred to the MPO – will be breaking ground this year.

In less than a year, Canada’s new government has secured more than 20 economic and security partnerships across four continents. This includes the new landmark agreement with China, which will help unlock more than $7 billion in export markets for Canadian workers and businesses. Canada’s new government is also negotiating new trade pacts with India, ASEAN, Thailand, the Philippines, and Mercosur.



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