Solar Energy Pioneer and Entrepreneur Bill Taylor of DCE Solar Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world that urgently needs to shift toward sustainability, renewable energy is no longer optional, it’s essential. Among the many solutions available, solar power has emerged as one of the most viable and promising paths forward. Yet many people still don’t fully understand what a solar company actually does, or how it contributes to building a cleaner, more sustainable future.

At its core, solar energy is exactly what it sounds like: energy harnessed from the sun. It’s abundant, renewable, and, perhaps most importantly, capable of meeting our growing energy demands without harming the environment. But turning sunlight into usable power at scale requires expertise, innovation, and vision. That’s where the right solar company makes all the difference.

Today, we’re highlighting a visionary entrepreneur, Bill Taylor, who has built not just one company, but an entire ecosystem within the solar industry, grounded in integrity, purpose, and impact.

Through three specialized companies—DCE Solar, DCE Services, and DCE Design—Bill has created a full-service approach to solar energy. From designing electrical plans, developing commercial and utility-scale racking solutions, and providing turn-key installation solutions, these companies work together to bring solar projects of every kind to life.

But this journey didn’t begin in a boardroom—it began with a promise.

Back in 2009, with his children still in their teens, he set out to build something meaningful. He wanted to show them that anything is possible with determination. He made a commitment not to fail—and through perseverance, resilience, and hard work, he kept that promise. Today, his daughter proudly works alongside him, continuing the legacy they built together.

From the beginning, the company was founded on two simple yet powerful principles: operate with integrity, and build a business you’d be proud to buy from. That philosophy has shaped every client relationship and every project, earning trust in an industry that hasn’t always been transparent.

Because while solar energy is one of the lowest-cost and most accessible forms of energy today, it hasn’t always been represented honestly. In the past, misinformation and bad actors created confusion, causing some people to hesitate. In reality, solar is especially impactful in regions with high energy costs—like New York, California, and Massachusetts—where it can significantly reduce expenses while supporting a cleaner grid.

The impact of this work is already being felt. From powering major facilities like Amazon distribution centers to building large-scale community solar farms, these projects are helping offset traditional energy use and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

And the timing couldn’t be more critical.

Energy demand is rapidly increasing, driven in part by advances in technology and AI. Utilities alone cannot keep up with the growing need for power. Solar plants, along with emerging battery storage solutions, are becoming essential to supporting the grid and ensuring a stable energy future. Batteries, in particular, allow energy generated during the day to be stored and used at night—making solar even more reliable.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain. Misconceptions still exist, and some communities resist solar projects due to lack of education. There are even claims that solar causes harm—when in fact, it is one of the safest and cleanest energy sources available. The reality is, change often meets resistance, especially when it disrupts traditional systems.

But progress continues.

With a growing team of over 50 employees serving clients across the country, this company is not only expanding its footprint but also investing in people. Creating opportunities, supporting employees’ personal goals, and celebrating their milestones—whether it’s buying a first home, a new car, or starting a family—are all part of the mission.

Because at the end of the day, it’s not just about energy—it’s about impact.

Looking ahead, the focus is on growth and innovation, particularly in battery technology and expanding solar infrastructure nationwide. New projects are already underway, signaling a future powered increasingly by clean energy.

And beyond the business, there’s a deeper message—especially for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Success isn’t for the faint of heart. It requires perseverance, the ability to accept rejection, and the willingness to learn from failure without placing blame. Not everyone is meant to be an entrepreneur—but for those who are, resilience is non-negotiable.

With voices like Kayla’s helping spread awareness through platforms like LinkedIn, the mission continues to grow—educating, inspiring, and empowering others to embrace solar energy and a more sustainable future.

Because ultimately, it’s about doing the right thing—and trusting that everything else will follow.

Close Up Radio recently featured Bill Taylor in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday April 8th at 10am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-solar-energy-pioneer-and/id1785721253?i=1000760453015

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-solar-energy-pioneer-and-entrepreneur-bill-taylor-of-dce-solar-329570857

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5KDaP2iFIqExaAExN25CWZ

For more information, please visit www.dcesolar.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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