4/9/26 – ALL STATE PARKS AND STATE PARK CAMPING AREAS ON OʻAHU CLOSED DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

ALL STATE PARKS AND STATE PARK CAMPING AREAS ON OʻAHU CLOSED DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER

HONOLULU – Due to severe weather conditions forecast to impact Oʻahu, all state parks, trails and camping areas on Oʻahu run by the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of State Parks are closed as of Friday, April 10, 2026, at 1:00 a.m. until further notice.

The National Weather Service forecasts a period of heavy rain and potentially damaging winds that could begin in the hours approaching dawn and continue through midday or later Friday, with possible flash flooding and moderate to strong south/southeasterly winds.

DLNR is asking for everyone’s cooperation with all announcements of area closures. People are advised to avoid forested and coastal areas due to the dangers of rising streams, flash flooding, falling trees, storm surge or high surf. Emergency response or rescue from these areas may be delayed.

Individuals with lodging (cabin) reservations will be contacted directly by the State Parks district offices to discuss options, which may include continued stay.

Refunds will be credited to the accounts of anyone who misses camping nights due to storm closures.

Residents and visitors can find information on preparations and safety precautions for heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, power outages, large surf and coastal surge on the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/) and county emergency management agencies’ websites.

More weather information is available at: https://www.weather.gov/hfo

For updates on storm related park closures, please visit the Hawaiʻi State Parks webpage at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/

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Media Contact:

Andrew Laurence

Communications Director

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

Phone: 808-587-0396

E-mail: [email protected]