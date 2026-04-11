Gauteng Roads and Transport on innovative road construction project at Road D781

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) has taken a decisive and transformative step towards strengthening internal delivery capacity, following the convening of its first internal strategic engagement on the Heidelberg Construction Office’s leadership role in road construction within the province.

This pioneering initiative marks a major shift in how the Department plans, builds, and maintains road infrastructure, deliberately positioning internal technical expertise at the centre of service delivery.

The project on Road D781, located along the north–south corridor of the City of Ekurhuleni, has been identified as the flagship implementation of this new internal construction model.

The strategic objective of the project is to capacitate the Department to independently construct and rehabilitate roads, while reducing reliance on external service providers.

By leveraging internal skills, plant, and project management capability, the Department aims to significantly fast-track service delivery, contain costs, and ensure greater control over quality, timelines, and accountability.

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela indicated that external procurement will be limited to highly specialised services that complement internal capacity, enabling the Department to deploy resources more strategically and efficiently.

With several regional offices located across the province, the Heidelberg Construction Office has been earmarked as the lead implementing unit, reflecting its core mandate in road construction, maintenance, and fleet management services.

"The office will serve as a proof-of-concept for internal road construction excellence, laying the foundation for a scalable model that can be replicated province-wide," the MEC explained.

The inaugural engagement brought together key internal stakeholders, including representatives from the Roads Branch, Finance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Relations, and Communications.

The meeting ensured full alignment on project objectives, governance processes, roles and responsibilities, and compliance requirements, thereby setting a strong institutional framework for implementation.

This integrated approach underscores the Department’s commitment to disciplined project execution, transparency, and inter-branch collaboration.

Beyond physical construction, the project is designed as an innovation platform. The Department will actively explore partnerships with institutions of higher learning to support a range of services, including:

Materials testing and quality assurance

Skills transfer and technical training

Work-integrated learning opportunities for students and graduates

Incorporating smart solutions will be a key feature of the project, positioning Road D781 as a modern, forward-looking infrastructure intervention aligned with evolving mobility, technology, and sustainability imperatives.

"This internally led road construction project represents a bold departure from conventional delivery models and signals the beginning of a new era in infrastructure development for the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport."

"By investing in its own people, systems, and capabilities, the Department is not only accelerating service delivery but also building long-term institutional resilience, skills depth, and operational sovereignty, ensuring better roads, delivered faster, by a capable and empowered public service," said the MEC.

Enquiries:

Head of Communications

Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

Spokesperson

Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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