Government welcomes Commissioning of Bolobedu Solar Plant in Limpopo

The Government welcomes the successful commissioning of the Bolobedu Solar Plant, a 148-megawatt (MW) photovoltaic facility in Limpopo Province, completed in April 2026 and commissioned by Rio Tinto.

This milestone represents a significant contribution to South Africa’s ongoing efforts to diversify its energy mix, strengthen energy security, and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy. The plant, which spans approximately 347 hectares, is expected to generate around 300 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy annually, supplying power through the national grid.

The Bolobedu Solar Plant stands as a strong example of how strategic public-private collaboration can unlock investment, drive infrastructure development, and support inclusive economic growth. During its construction phase, the project created employment opportunities for approximately 800 local residents, with a clear emphasis on skills development, empowerment of women-led enterprises, and meaningful community upliftment.

Government commends all stakeholders involved in the development and implementation of this project for prioritising local participation and ensuring that communities benefit directly from infrastructure investments. Initiatives such as these play a vital role in addressing unemployment, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and building resilient local economies.

As South Africa continues to confront energy challenges, projects like the Bolobedu Solar Plant demonstrate the critical role of renewable energy in stabilising electricity supply while advancing the country’s climate commitments.

Government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for further investment in renewable energy and infrastructure development that delivers both economic and social value.

Media Enquiries:

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa, Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485

Mr William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

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