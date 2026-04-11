Minister Parks Tau launches Northern Cape One Stop Shop for ease of doing business, 13 Apr

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau will officiate the launch of invest South Africa’s One Stop Shop (OSS) in the Northern Cape on 13 April 2026. This launch coincides with the provincial Investment Conference.

The investSA One Stop Shops form part of South Africa’s efforts to reduce regulatory red tape and improve the “Ease of Doing Business” for domestic and foreign investors.

The investSA One Stop Shop customer interface serves as the primary gateway through which investors and stakeholders engage with South Africa’s investment facilitation ecosystem.

It is designed to ensure broad, accessible, and responsive engagement through multiple channels, including South African foreign missions, foreign missions based in South Africa, business chambers, the investSA website, social media platforms, direct marketing emails, newsletters, surveys, and targeted domestic and international investment promotion events.

As in other provinces, the One Stop Shop facility in the Northern Cape is a collaboration between the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Northern Cape’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism, Provincial Investment Promotion Agency, other national, provincial and local government departments and agencies, traditional leaders, and business associations.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place as follows:

Date: Monday, 13 April 2026

Time: 14:00

Venue: Northern Cape Economic Development, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency on 20-22 Villiers Street, Kimberley

The official programme will proceed at the Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre, 10 West Circular Road, Kimberley.

Journalists who wish to attend the launch are requested to send their details to Phumzile Kotane on WhatsApp or email.

Enquiries:

Media Relations

Phumzile Kotane

Cell: 071 462 8246

E-mail: PKotane@thedtic.gov.za

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