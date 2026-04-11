Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube attends African Education Festival, 10 Apr

Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube will on Friday, 10 April 2026 attend and participate in the African Education Festival, that will be held at the American International School in Midrand, Gauteng.

The festival includes a broad community of education professionals, including heads of school, programme coordinators, teachers, ministry representatives, NGOs, universities, and organisations committed to youth development and educational access across Africa. The Festival this year meets under the theme Building Ubuntu through Education in Africa.

The festival explores how education systems can strengthen belonging, foster meaningful collaboration, and ensure humanity remains at the heart of innovation, particularly as schools navigate an increasingly AI-driven world.

It also offers a vibrant platform for professionals in education to exchange ideas, share best practices, and spotlight innovative approaches shaping Africa’s educational landscape. Attendees can expect dynamic keynote sessions led by visionary thought leaders, interactive breakout workshops spanning community, collaboration and mindfulness, networking opportunities with sponsors, peers and partners from across the continent, and showcases of inspiring school stories and solutions.

Amongst other things, Deputy Minister is expected to speak on decolonising education, skills for the future and Ubuntu in practice in the classroom.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event.

Enquiries:

Matshepo Dibetso

Cell: 064 748 0607

E-mail: Dibetso.m@dhet.gov.za

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