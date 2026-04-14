Subtonomy to Showcase High-Precision Geolocation and Automated e-Evidence Compliance at ISS World Europe 2026

Meet Subtonomy REX at ISS 2026 for exclusive presentations on the latest updates in Lawful Intercept in Criminal investigations and EU Data Retention Subtonomy REX logo ISS case presentation by Subtonomy CEO Andreas Jörbeck

The digital landscape is evolving rapidly, and so are the demands on telecom operators. At Subtonomy, our mission is to turn this regulatory complexity into operational simplicity,” — Andreas Jörbeck, CEO Subtonomy

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUBTONOMY, the leading vendor of precision telecom data solutions for lawful requests, has announced its sponsorship and participation at ISS World Europe (2–4 June 2026). The company will showcase its advanced lawful intercept, secure data retention, and high-precision geolocation services to the region’s law enforcement agencies, telecom operators, regulators, and emergency services.Navigating the new era of e-evidence and e-CODEXAs the EU implements the e-evidence regulation and the e-CODEX framework, telecom operators face intensified pressure to manage data retention with speed and agility. Subtonomy REX has been enhanced to serve as a centralized, future-proof hub for these complex requirements.The platform enables operators to seamlessly manage:• Data quick freeze (preservation orders): Instant locking of specific telecom data subsets as legally mandated.• Geographically targeted retention: Advanced configuration for data storage based on specific geographic boundaries.• Future-proof configuration: A single, agile platform that allows operators to reconfigure data types and retention rules in real-time as regulations evolve, eliminating technical debt."The digital landscape is evolving rapidly, and so are the demands on telecom operators. At Subtonomy, our mission is to turn this regulatory complexity into operational simplicity," says Andreas Jörbeck, CEO of Subtonomy. "By combining automated compliance with life-saving geolocation precision, we enable our partners to not only meet their legal obligations but to actively contribute to public safety. I look forward to meeting with industry leaders in Prague to discuss how we can navigate these challenges together."Location intelligence innovation: high-precision accuracyA major highlight of this year’s showcase is the introduction of Timing Advance cell tracing. By utilizing advanced triangulation, this technology identifies mobile device locations with high precision.While this technology is a game-changer for Search and Rescue (SAR) missions in disasters like avalanches or landslides, it provides equally critical value for Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). The ability to pinpoint a suspect's location with such high accuracy provides indispensable evidence in investigations of serious crime.Telia Norway launched Timing Advance, in combination with mobile base stations, a few months ago to help SAR teams find people even faster:"The search for survivors can now be conducted with far greater precision than before. It is now possible to locate missing persons with meter precision…We are constantly working to find people faster. Now we have a method that does exactly that. Being able to contribute to potentially saving more lives is a meaningful and important mission for society" , says Terje Lilleåsen, Senior Manager at Service Operations Center at Telia Norway.Speed and accuracy: compliance in <30 SecondsSubtonomy continues to lead the way in automating the most resource-intensive task for operators: IP mapping in hybrid IPv4/IPv6 environments. The REX mediation platform is engineered to instantly ingest and cross-reference all telecom data streams, including CG-NAT logs, DHCP, and IPv6 to produce verified subscriber identities.• Guaranteed speed: Transition from hours of manual effort to verified results in under 30 seconds.• Reduced risk: Automated correlation minimizes human error, ensuring high accuracy and reliability of evidence presented to authorities.• Batch processing: Handle high-volume inquiries within a single, unified interface for maximum operational efficiency.TRACK 1: Automated Compliance & e-CODEX: Navigating the New Era of Data RetentionExplore the automation of data retention, preservation orders, and e-CODEX compliance. Learn how an agile platform handles "data freezes" and lightning-fast IP searches to mitigate legal risks and reduce costs.Tuesday 2 June 2026 at 14:15-15:05TRACK 2: Advanced Geo-Location Intelligence and IP-Mapping for InvestigationsA product demonstration of Cross Location Analysis, IMSI Comparison and Timing Advance. See how multi-source telecom data insights turn complex data sets into surgical evidence with full audit trails.Thursday 2 June 2026 at 13:00-13:40 (A)About SubtonomySubtonomy is a trusted partner for telecom operators across Europe, delivering advanced solutions for lawful intercept, data retention, search and rescue (SAR), and telecom security compliance. Our dedicated platform, Subtonomy REX, is purpose-built for security-critical operations, ensuring operators can deliver complete, accurate, and timely data to authorized authorities.rex.subtonomy.com

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