Printful launches a guide to the softest t-shirts to help eCommerce brands improve print quality

Guide to the softest t-shirts

New resource reveals how fabric science and product selection impact customer retention and long-term brand growth

With this guide, we’re helping our customers choose products that not only look great but feel exceptional, ensuring their brands stand out and customers keep coming back.” — Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printful

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printful, a leading print-on-demand company, has released its comprehensive softest t-shirts guide , designed to help entrepreneurs, creators, and eCommerce businesses make smarter product decisions in the competitive custom apparel market.The guide positions Printful at the center of quality-driven t-shirt printing , offering practical insights into how softness directly influences customer satisfaction, repeat purchases, and brand perception.Why softness matters in modern apparel businessesChoosing the right t-shirt is no longer just about style—it’s a strategic business decision. Printful highlights that the feel of a garment can determine whether a customer becomes loyal or never returns.The guide explains that softness is influenced by four key factors: fiber type, yarn processing, fabric weight, and finishing techniques. Materials like combed and ringspun cotton and tri-blends are emphasized as premium choices due to their smooth texture and durability.Breaking down the science behind soft t-shirtsPrintful’s softest t-shirts guide dives into technical details, explaining how higher yarn counts (such as 30 or 40 singles) create finer, silkier fabrics, while processes like garment dyeing and pre-washing enhance comfort from the first wear.It also compares lightweight and heavyweight fabrics, helping brands align product choices with their audience—whether they prioritize breathable summer wear or structured, premium streetwear.Top product recommendations from Printful’s catalogAt the core of the guide is a curated list of the top-performing soft t-shirts available through Printful, including options from Bella + Canvas, Stanley/Stella, and Comfort Colors.Each recommendation is evaluated based on softness, print compatibility, and ideal use cases—giving businesses a clear path to selecting products that balance comfort with high-quality print results.Supporting creators who want to make your own t-shirt Printful reinforces its mission to empower entrepreneurs by simplifying the process to make your own t-shirt, from product selection to fulfillment.“Softness isn’t just a feature—it’s a competitive advantage,” said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printful. “With this guide, we’re helping our customers choose products that not only look great but feel exceptional, ensuring their brands stand out and customers keep coming back.”A complete solution from design to deliveryBeyond education, Printful integrates the insights from the guide into its platform, enabling users to seamlessly select, customize, and sell premium t-shirts.With in-house production facilities and global fulfillment, Printful ensures consistent quality control and fast delivery—allowing businesses to focus on design and growth while delivering superior products to their customers.Helping brands build products customers loveThe release of the softest t-shirts guide underscores Printful’s commitment to supporting creators with both knowledge and infrastructure.By combining fabric expertise with reliable production, Printful continues to position itself as a trusted partner for brands looking to scale in the custom apparel space while delivering products that customers genuinely enjoy wearing.About PrintfulPrintful is a US-based print-on-demand and fulfillment company that enables entrepreneurs to create and sell custom products online without holding inventory. By integrating with leading ecommerce platforms and marketplaces, Printful allows sellers to focus on brand building and marketing while production and shipping are handled seamlessly.

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