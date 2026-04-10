Pole Star Global Releases Commentary on Two-Week Hormuz Ceasefire as Over 800 Vessels Remain Stranded

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Pole Star Global has released new analysis showing continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz following a ceasefire announcement.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pole Star Global has released new analysis showing continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz following a ceasefire announcement.More than 800 vessels remain stranded in and around the Gulf. Following the ceasefire announcement at 8PM EST on April 7, no oil tankers transited the Strait on April 7 or 8, and two oil tankers have since exited unharmed.The Joint Maritime Information Committee (JMIC) threat level remains CRITICAL, with no new confirmed incidents reported by the UK Maritime Trade Organization.According to Pole Star Global, vessel movement remains limited. Any attempt to transit must account for explicit warnings that uncoordinated ships may be targeted, an unclear coordination mechanism, and a backlog of waiting vessels.Real-time vessel tracking shows traffic patterns skewed toward waiting and stationary ships rather than active movement.The analysis also highlights changes in AIS signalling, with some vessels using destination fields to indicate sovereign identity, security posture, or political positioning rather than standard commercial destinations.Pole Star Global notes that continued strikes following the ceasefire announcement and escalation in Lebanon have created uncertainty around the durability of the agreement.The company concludes that the current situation remains highly unstable, with conditions not yet supporting a return to normal shipping flows.

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