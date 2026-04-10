New Music Alert State of Mind from singer, songwriter and international recording artist Darryl Scotti and Big Yard

State of Mind from Darryl Scotti and Big Yard Darryl Scotti

Track Title: State of Mind Genre: Pop, AAA, Americana Launch Date: 3rd April 2026 ISRC Code: QZHN92633211

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending 'a cappella' Americana with a jazz nuance, echoing the warm atmospheres of Pentatonix pairing rich vocal harmony with open-road storytelling and an understated groove, State of Mind is an intimate, roots-driven track built for AAA listeners who value authenticity, mood, and craft.With no heavy production, the voices carry the landscape, creating a cinematic vibe that feels grounded in a quiet uplifting reflective mood at an easy 98 BPM. Well suited for Chill Americana, Indigo and Pulse of Americana.Darryl Scotti is the creative force behind Big Yard, a sound grounded in rock, blues, and country soul - woven together with heartfelt storytelling.A veteran artist with authentic roots in classic Americana music and a pulse on today’s evolving scene, Scotti delivers songs that are raw, real, and deeply human.With decades of experience as a performer, writer, and producer, his work continues to bridge generations - music that moves, inspires, and heals.Big Yard is where seasoned producers and one veteran singer-songwriter collide to create a bold, genre-bending sound that fuses contemporary rock, pop, smooth jazz, big band, and R&B - all produced with a modern, hip edge.At the heart of Big Yard is singer-songwriter Darryl Scotti, joining forces with acclaimed musicians and producers Larry Antonino (Pablo Cruise), Joey Gutos, Alex Chacon and Aaron Howard.Big Yard isn’t just a band; it’s a collaboration of experience, passion, and timeless musical artistry reimagined for today’s listeners that bridges generations - music that moves, inspires, and heals.“Raw, soulful, and cinematic - Darryl Scotti makes music that cuts deep and speaks truth.” Indie Pulse MagazineContact Darryl Scotti and Big Yard at darryl@bigyardnation.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

State Of Mind (Remix) | Official Music Video | Darryl Scotti and Big Yard | BYN

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