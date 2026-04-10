Humanitarian Scorecard: Six Months In, Gaza Ceasefire is Failing

Scorecard from humanitarian organizations assessing core civilian protection, humanitarian access provisions of ceasefire plan reveals failure

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026—The Trump administration’s Gaza ceasefire plan – as endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803 – is failing, according to a progress scorecard released today by five humanitarian organizations.

The scorecard, led by Danish Refugee Council, Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, Refugees International, and Save the Children, assessed progress against the plan’s own stated objectives, and concludes that six months on from the signing of the ceasefire plan, implementation of these core provisions is regrettably failing. In particular, Palestinians are continuing to suffer extreme deprivation, hunger, injury, and death due to the Israeli government’s continued attacks, movement restrictions, and aid obstructions.

“Six months into the so-called ceasefire in Gaza, we are seeing a continuation of the designed deprivation that we saw throughout the hostilities,” said Refugees International president and former senior U.S. humanitarian official Jeremy Konyndyk. “Palestinians are experiencing severe malnutrition and preventable deaths every day because many cannot reliably access basic food or services. Both the terms of the ceasefire deal and the core tenets of international humanitarian law require that humanitarian goods enter Gaza, and that humanitarians can do their jobs to save lives. The deal signed last year rightly committed to this – it is time to deliver on those commitments.”

“At least two children a day have been killed or injured in the six months since the ceasefire for Gaza was agreed,” said Save the Children International CEO Inger Ashing. This is not peace for children in Gaza. The ceasefire agreement has not translated into meaningful protection for children or created conditions for recovery. Even its humanitarian provisions – the most straightforward to implement – remain obstructed. We are ready to scale up and support the people of Gaza, but we must be allowed to do our jobs.”

“Six months into the ceasefire, Palestinians in Gaza are still facing a daily struggle to survive. President Trump promised to lead an extraordinary recovery and declared a ‘new day’ for Gaza. Instead, his plan for peace is stalling and his attention has turned away from the crisis,” said Oxfam America President & CEO Abby Maxman. “Six months later, Palestinians are still experiencing more of the same: going to bed hungry in flooded tents, facing long lines for clean water, and succumbing to diseases and injuries without a healthcare system or basic medical supplies. All while the government of Israel drops bombs and cuts off vital, life-saving assistance with U.S. support. We cannot look away – Palestinians in Gaza need our support and pressure on our leaders to deliver on the promise of peace now more than ever.”

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