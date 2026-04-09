Philadelphia Man Charged In Connection With Assaults On Maryland State Troopers During Illegal Car Rally Events In Prince George’s County

April 9, 2026

(Bowie, MD) – A Philadelphia man is charged in connection with assaults on two Maryland State Troopers during illegal car rally events in Prince George’s County.

The accused is identified as Isaiah Vega, 19, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Following consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County, Vega is charged with first- and second-degree assault and assault on a law enforcement officer. He is currently held without bond in Prince George’s County.

On November 16, 2025, investigators with the Maryland Car Rally Task Force observed a black Chrysler 300, with no registration plates, operated by a man wearing a black mask at the intersection of MD 704 and Glenarden Parkway in Glenarden. When police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the Chrysler fled the scene, striking a Maryland State Trooper who was outside of his vehicle. The trooper was uninjured in the incident. An alert for the vehicle was broadcast.

Shortly thereafter, police located the same vehicle at a gas station on Crain Highway in Bowie. Investigators assigned to the Maryland Car Rally Task Force subsequently attempted to conduct another traffic stop. The driver struck another Maryland State Trooper who was outside of his vehicle and fled the scene. The trooper was transported to a local hospital and later released.

Through investigative efforts, including witness interviews and collaboration with Pennsylvania and Virginia law enforcement, the operator of the Chrysler was identified as Isaiah Vega. On March 23, 2026, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Vega was apprehended in Prince George’s County and transported to the Department of Corrections for processing.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force was provided assistance by local, state and federal partners to include the Maryland State Apprehension Team, U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police, and Pennsylvania State Police. The investigation continues.

Isaiah Vega, 19

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