GammaStack Shortlisted for Three Major Industry Awards Across Casino and Sports Betting Platform Categories

GammaStack lands 3 major award shortlistings across casino and sports betting categories, reinforcing its growing impact as a next-gen iGaming platform provider

RIGA, RIGA, LATVIA, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GammaStack has secured three major shortlist recognitions across two leading global industry award programs, reinforcing its growing position as a fast-rising multi-vertical platform supplier.The company has been shortlisted for:• Digital Casino Supplier of the Year - Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2026• Rising Star in Casino (Supplier) - SBC Awards Europe 2026• Rising Star in Sports Betting (Supplier) - SBC Awards Europe 2026The recognitions highlight GammaStack’s continued momentum as operators increasingly seek modular infrastructure that supports customization, platform ownership flexibility, and faster deployment timelines across multiple jurisdictions.GammaStack enables operators to launch scalable casino and sportsbook environments supported by integrated player lifecycle tools, automation capabilities, and adaptable deployment architecture.Sunny Hooda, Director of Marketing at GammaStack, commented:"Being shortlisted across three major supplier categories globally reflects the momentum GammaStack is building alongside its operator partners. It validates our focus on delivering flexible technology infrastructure designed for long-term operator independence and growth."The shortlist recognitions position GammaStack among emerging suppliers shaping the next generation of iGaming platform delivery.About GammaStackGammaStack is a global iGaming technology provider delivering scalable solutions across sports betting software casino software , slot game software, sweepstakes software , and casino game development. With 14+ years of expertise, 600+ successful projects in 45+ countries, and a team of 500+ professionals, GammaStack powers operators worldwide with future-ready platforms, AI-driven personalization, modular architecture, and real-time analytics. Its flagship product line includes GammaCasino, GammaSweep, GammaPlus, GammaBet, GammaSlot, and GammaLottery.

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