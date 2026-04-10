The Sports Betting East Africa+ Summit Expands with High-Impact Start-Up Pitch Competition

NAIROBI, KENYA, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 11th Annual Sports Betting East Africa+ Summit 2026 returns to Nairobi, Kenya, as the region’s leading gathering of operators, regulators, and industry stakeholders, bringing together key voices to shape the future of gaming across East Africa. The summit runs 22–24 April 2026 at the Argyle Grand Hotel and continues to drive meaningful dialogue, strategic collaboration, and market advancement.As part of this year’s programme, Eventus International introduces the SBEA+ Summit 2026 Start-Up Pitch Competition, taking place at 13:00 on Day 3 (24 April 2026) of the summit, creating a dedicated platform for emerging innovators to present their ideas, gain industry exposure, and connect with decision-makers.Designed to spotlight innovation and accelerate growth, the competition invites entrepreneurs from across the continent to step forward with bold ideas and scalable solutions. Applications are officially open until 17 April 2026, with the top 10 start-ups selected to pitch live on stage during the Summit.Each finalist will have 5 minutes to present their concept to a panel of five distinguished judges, representing key sectors across the industry. The format is fast-paced, focused, and built to identify solutions with real market potential.Who Should ApplyThe SBEA+ Summit 2026 Start-Up Pitch Competition is open to innovative businesses operating across the gaming and technology ecosystem. Applications are welcome from:OperatorsGame ProvidersPlatform ProvidersPayment ProvidersAffiliate Marketing CompaniesAdvisorsData and Analytics ProvidersHosting and Infrastructure ProvidersCustomer Support ServicesOther emerging solutions driving industry innovationThis cross-section of industry stakeholders ensures a dynamic showcase of ideas and solutions shaping the future of gaming across Africa.A Platform for Visibility, Access and GrowthBeyond the stage, selected finalists will receive a complimentary exhibitor table on Day 2 and Day 3 of the summit, 23 – 24 April 2026, providing direct access to a curated audience of C-level executives, investors, and decision-makers. Creating a valuable opportunity to showcase products, initiate conversations, and build meaningful relationships that extend beyond the Summit.The competition will culminate on 24 April 2026, where one standout start-up will be announced as the winner, receiving exclusive rewards, industry-wide recognition, and a strong foundation for future growth.Meet the JudgesThe competition will be evaluated by a carefully curated panel of industry leaders, including:Ekaterina Mayorova, Senior Sales and Account Manager, QTech GamesGeoffrey Muindi, Managing Director, Gaming NewsByte and Africa Brand Ambassador, Eventus InternationalJohn Mutua, CEO, Association of Gaming Operators KenyaPurity Wahiu, Director & Managing Partner, Stellar BetsSimon Pepper, Chief Product Officer, Tola MobileYudi Soetjiptadi, Founder & CEO, Eventus InternationalThis initiative reflects Eventus International’s continued commitment to supporting innovation and creating pathways for emerging businesses within Africa’s gaming and technology sectors.If you are building the next big idea in gaming, technology, or digital platforms, this is your opportunity to step into the spotlight, gain industry recognition, and connect with the people who can support your next phase of growth.Bring Your Idea ForwardGrab the opportunity to showcase your solution in front of a highly targeted audience and position your business within Africa’s evolving gaming ecosystem. Engage with key stakeholders, gain valuable exposure, and open the door to partnerships that support long-term growth and scalability.Apply now: johane@eventus-international.com

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