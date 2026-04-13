Jeio Tech's Global Branch and Partners in over 80 Countries Jeio Tech Partners with LabCentral Jeio Tech Celebrates 10-Year Partnership with Seeding Labs to Advance Global Scientific Research

Supporting global research through a decade-long partnership, donating over 500 laboratory equipment units to universities worldwide.

DAEJEON, SOUTH KOREA, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeio Tech, a Korea-headquartered laboratory equipment manufacturer, proudly marks a decade of partnership with Seeding Labs, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening scientific infrastructure and expanding access to research resources worldwide.

Since 2015, Jeio Tech has worked alongside Seeding Labs to support universities and research institutions in developing countries by providing critical laboratory equipment. Over the past ten years, this collaboration has contributed to the donation of more than 500 pieces of scientific equipment to 43 universities across 20 countries, helping to build sustainable research environments and empower the next generation of scientists.

In 2025 alone, Jeio Tech supported 10 universities across 6 countries by donating 216 pieces of laboratory equipment, significantly enhancing access to hands-on scientific training and research capabilities. These efforts are part of Seeding Labs’ broader mission to strengthen global scientific infrastructure and increase opportunities for students and researchers in resource-limited settings.

Looking ahead, Jeio Tech continues to expand its impact through its support of a landmark initiative in Malawi. In collaboration with Seeding Labs and the Malawi University of Science and Technology, Jeio Tech is contributing to the establishment of the country’s first virology research center, scheduled to launch in 2026. This center will play a critical role in advancing infectious disease research, improving public health capabilities, and training future scientists in the region.

“Over the past decade, our partnership with Seeding Labs has enabled us to extend the reach of science to communities that need it most,” said Jeio Tech CEO, Dr. Gisung Kim. “We are proud to support initiatives that not only provide equipment, but also create long-term opportunities for education, innovation, and global collaboration.”

Through this ongoing partnership, Jeio Tech remains dedicated to empowering scientists worldwide and contributing to a more equitable global research ecosystem.

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