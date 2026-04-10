SPiCE Series 2026: A Global Calendar of Strategic Industry Engagement

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As gaming and digital entertainment markets continue to evolve across multiple regions, 2026 will see the SPiCE Series convene industry stakeholders through a sequence of focused, regionally anchored events. Each gathering is designed to reflect local market dynamics while enabling cross-border dialogue, practical insight, and long-term collaboration.Across five events – spanning Egypt, Vietnam, Thailand, Georgia, and Papua New Guinea – the Series brings together regulators, operators, and investors to engage directly with the policy environments, commercial structures, and technology transitions defining each region. The decisions that will define these markets are, in several cases, still ahead of us.SPiCE Middle East 2026 | 7 – 8 May, V Hotel Sharm El Sheikh, EgyptThe inaugural SPiCE Middle East will take place from 7 – 8 May 2026 in Sharm El Sheikh, marking a considered entry into a region attracting increasing attention from global gaming and entertainment stakeholders. Positioned at the intersection of policy development and investment interest, the event will explore regulatory direction, market access, and sustainable growth models across the MENA landscape.The event will convene senior stakeholders with the intent to engage in depth with a region that rewards both patience and those who arrive with intention. Register now: https://www.spiceseries.com/sme SPiCE East Asia 2026 | 24 – 26 June, Mai House Saigon Hotel, Ho Chi Minh City, VietnamVietnam is among Asia’s most commercially consequential markets, benefitting significantly from informed, on-the-ground perspectives. Ho Chi Minh City is one of the region's most active commercial centres, making it a natural point of convergence for operators with interests that extend across the region. SPiCE East Asia will address this practical dimension directly, with a focus on compliance structures, payment infrastructure, localisation, and the shifting relationship between land-based and digital models. The conversation here is grounded in operational reality. Register now: https://www.spiceseries.com/sea SPiCE Southeast Asia 2026 | 5 – 7 August, Bangkok, ThailandSoutheast Asia's diversity is its defining characteristic and its central opportunity. No two jurisdictions move at the same pace or operate under the same logic. SPiCE Southeast Asia returns to Bangkok to assess where regulatory momentum is building, where investment is flowing, and how international operators are adapting their strategies to markets that reward those who engage with them on their own terms. Register now: https://www.spiceseries.com/ssea SPiCE Central Asia 2026 | 24 – 25 September, Tbilisi, GeorgiaTbilisi has emerged, quietly and deliberately, as one of the more carefully constructed regulatory environments in the wider region. Georgia's licensing frameworks and openness to international capital have drawn serious attention from operators who understand that the most consequential markets are often identified early, not once the rest of the industry has already arrived. SPiCE Central Asia will draw together the operators, investors, and regulators for whom this market represents a genuine and immediate priority. Register now: https://www.spiceseries.com/sca SPiCE International 2026 | 5 – 6 November, Port Moresby, Papua New GuineaPapua New Guinea sits at an inflection point. A country with significant natural resources, a developing tourism sector, and a government actively considering the role of regulated gaming in its long-term economic architecture. Port Moresby represents exactly the kind of market the Series was built for: substantive, developing, and full of first-order decisions still to be made. SPiCE International will unite senior executives and investors for considered dialogue on licensing, market structure, and what responsible entry into an emerging jurisdiction actually requires. Register now: https://www.spiceseries.com/spice-international Plan Your Participation Across the SPiCE SeriesThe 2026 SPiCE Series offers structured engagement across five high-development regions within a single calendar year. Attendance is intentionally selective, ensuring that every interaction carries weight and every conversation has a purpose. For those building a serious position in any of these markets, the Series provides direct access to the regulatory and commercial conversations shaping them.Reserve Your Place Delegate passes, sponsorship packages, and exhibition placements are now available across all five events: https://www.spiceseries.com/ For sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact: Lou-Mari BurnettChief Operating Officerloumari@eventus-international.com+27829075850

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.