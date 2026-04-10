Denver Personal Injury Firm Cheney Galluzzi & Howard, LLC Rebrands as CGH Injury Lawyers

Meet Our Legal Team it’s more than money

Name Change Reflects Firm's Commitment to Clarity, Accessibility, and Standing Up for Injured Coloradans

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheney Galluzzi & Howard LLC, one of Denver's most recognized personal injury law firms, formally announced today that it has rebranded as CGH Injury Lawyers. The new name takes effect immediately across all firm communications, signage, and digital platforms.

The firm says the streamlined name better reflects who they are and who they serve —everyday Coloradans who've been hurt through no fault of their own and need a team that's direct, accessible, and ready to fight.

"When someone's been hurt through no fault of their own, our job is to make sure the insurance company doesn't get the last word because for our clients, it's more than money,” said Kevin Cheney, JD, Founding Partner & Treasurer of the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association.

The rebrand arrives as the firm continues to grow its presence across the Denver metro and beyond, serving clients in Aurora, Lakewood, Arvada, Westminster, Thornton, Englewood, Littleton, Centennial, Fort Collins, and Colorado Springs. CGH Injury Lawyers handles the full spectrum of personal injury cases: car, truck, motorcycle, rideshare, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents, slip and fall injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and wrongful death claims.

The firm's philosophy remains unchanged: prepare every case for trial, conduct independent investigations, and never accept a lowball offer from an insurance company without a fight. That approach has earned CGH Injury Lawyers a 5.0-star Google rating across more than 338 reviews and recognition for Top Verdicts in Colorado.

Cheney, a member of the Board of Governors of the Colorado Bar Association and ABOTA, said the new name is also a signal to prospective clients that the firm prioritizes plain language over legal formality. "We've always believed that understanding your rights shouldn't require a law degree," he said. "The new name is part of that same commitment."

Colorado injury victims have strict deadlines to protect their rights —3 years for motor vehicle claims and 2 years for most other personal injury cases. Denver Metro injury attorneys, CGH Injury Lawyers encourages anyone injured in an accident to seek a free consultation as early as possible.

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