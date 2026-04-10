Gynsyng Dispensary & Lounge to Host Cat Adoption Event in Merchantville, NJ with Local Rescue Partners

Gynsyng Store - Merchantville

Gynsyng partners with local rescue groups to connect adoptable cats with loving homes during a community-focused event in Merchantville.

MERCHANTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gynsyng, the Merchantville cannabis dispensary and home of New Jersey’s first cannabis consumption lounge, will host a Cat Adoption Event on Saturday, April 26, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 14 South Centre Street, Merchantville, NJ 08109.The event will bring together local rescue partners Community Cat Club Pebbles Purpose , and Cheshire Cat for an afternoon focused on cat adoption, rescue awareness, and community engagement in South Jersey.Guests will have the opportunity to meet adoptable cats and kittens from participating rescue organizations in a welcoming setting designed to connect local animal lovers with pets in need of loving homes. The event highlights Gynsyng’s continued focus on hosting community-centered experiences in Merchantville. Cheshire Cat Rescue & Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding loving homes and placements for cats in need. Through community support, education, and strategic partnerships, the organization works to create a kinder world for cats and the people who love them.Community Cat Club’s mission is to assist with the overpopulation of community cats in South Jersey through TNR efforts, community outreach, public education, foster care, and adoption. The organization is also opening The Cat Lounge in Mt. Ephraim. This free-roaming cat adoption lounge will allow the public to spend time with adoptable cats and kittens while learning more about community cat rescue efforts.Pebbles Purpose is a nonprofit animal rescue serving South Jersey and Philadelphia, helping connect adoptable animals with caring homes and supporting rescue efforts across the region.“This event is all about community, compassion, and creating meaningful connections,” said a Gynsyng spokesperson. “We’re excited to welcome our rescue partners to Merchantville and give residents the chance to meet adoptable cats and kittens while supporting organizations doing important work in our region.”The Cat Adoption Event is expected to attract residents seeking cat adoption opportunities in Merchantville and nearby communities, while also spotlighting the rescue groups working to improve animal welfare across South Jersey.Please note that there will be no consumption in the lounge during the event.For more information about the Cat Adoption Event and other upcoming community events, visit www.gynsyng.com/events

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