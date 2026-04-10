Aiarty Video Enhancer Brings HDR-Ready Output with AI Quality Enhancement for Immersive Visuals

Aiarty Video Enhancer

Aiarty Video Enhancer adds HDR-ready output to improve contrast, highlights, and shadow detail, delivering more immersive visuals on capable displays.

CHENGDU, CHINA, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As modern 4K HDR displays continue to evolve, Aiarty is positioning Aiarty Video Enhancer as the desktop video quality upscaler and enhancement tool with support for HDR-ready output. It helps improve how footage is presented on modern displays, with expressive highlight and shadow details, enhanced tonal depth, smooth color transitions, and better visual immersion.

Integrated into Aiarty's existing core features to denoise, deblur, upscale and restore videos for all kinds of displays, the HDR 10-bit option allows for more expressive and visually engaging content, remapping to leverage the display capabilities of the available HDR headroom.

Aiarty Video Enhancer for HDR-Ready Displays

Videos with a higher dynamic range can handle more contrast between the brightest highlights and the darkest shadows without clipping details.

When processing videos within Aiarty, users can optionally turn on the HDR option to output footage for HDR-ready TVs, monitors, mobile screens, and other displays.

It helps expand Rec.709 SDR to a wider luminance range, making the content viewable on HDR screens with a higher contrast ratio. In return, it is crucial for the expressive display of a wide color gamut for more vivid and vibrant visuals.

1. More expressive highlights and shadows

With the expanded contrast ratio, the bright area, middle tones, and shadows appear more dynamic and immersive, filling in the middle with enough lighting and color data as if perceived by the human eye or captured with high-end cameras.

2. Enhanced tonal depth

It helps to achieve a more organic image through smoother transitions between light and shadow. This adds a sense of natural dimensionality and physical depth to every frame.

3. Better visual immersion

Though a higher dynamic range is mainly about improved contrast, it inherently permits the expanded color, allowing video content to be more vivid, cohesive, and impactful.

This allows users to take advantage of the peak brightness of an HDR display, enjoying a better realism with details in a wide tonal range.

Aiarty for More Video Quality Enhancement Scenarios

Aiarty Video Enhancer is a fully fledged video quality enhancer and upscaler, running safely offline with hardware acceleration for efficient workflow.

It has dedicated AI models to handle both general quality refinement and specialized fixes. For users needing resolution upscaling, or specifically requiring video noise reduction and deblurring, they can combine the tasks in one workflow, or enhance quality without altering resolution.

Highlighted features include:

•Fix low-light, grainy videos and restore details naturally.

•Upscale by x2, x4, turning low-res footage to 2K, 4K.

•Denoise, deblur, and enhance video quality without over-processing.

•Strength control for a natural output, avoiding a plastic look.

Ensure Better Visual Consistency and Natural Results

Powered by deep-learning and a large video training dataset, the system incorporates a smoothing mechanism for more expressive tonal depth during video enhancement workflows.

1) Enjoy smooth tonal transitions and gradient

After processing in Aiarty Video Enhancer, compressed and low-light footage can be restored to natural clarity, avoiding color banding in skies or speckles in shadows.

For challenging scenes with a high contrast ratio, such as dark in-door vlogging featuring outside brightness through window panes, the luminance and color will have smoother transitions with details.

2) Refine for a consistent visual rendering across frames

In some cases, the brightness smoothing process also helps reduce small shifts between frames, maintaining a consistent viewing experience without distractions.

3) Adjust strength for quality enhancement and HDR output

For noise removal, deblurring, and overall quality enhancement, users can easily adjust the strength slider to control how intensely the AI inference and processing is applied. It helps to drive a balance to keep the original feel of the footage without detail loss. As "good" grains are part of the film, during noise removal, AI models will distinguish between unwanted digital artifacts from natural details and textures.

For HDR output, since various HDR-capable devices differ in peak brightness, users can adjust the strength slider to make use of the available HDR headroom in different displays.

Pricing and Availability

Aiarty Video Enhancer works locally on Windows and Mac as desktop-based software, running offline to ensure user privacy without any uploading functions. The company offers one-time purchase for lifetime usage, with unlimited free updates to all future versions.

Answering the request for flexible OS combinations, users can now enter the cross-platform offers:

https://www.aiarty.com/ai-video-enhancer/cross-platform-offer.htm?ttref=w4bd-aive-lyq2604-enpr

• Cross-Platform (1 Windows+1 Mac): $149 Lifetime License, 36% off

• Windows License (3 PCs): $149 Lifetime License, 36% off

• Mac License (3 Mac devices): $149 Lifetime License, 36% off

Free trials are also available from the official download here.

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