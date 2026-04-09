14th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo will grandly open tomorrow (10 April) Trade Gathering Mini-Mart fosters cooperation in advance

MACAU, April 9 - Lifting the curtain upon the 14th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (the “Expo” or “MITE”) tomorrow (10 April), Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has invited delegates of overseas travel agency associations to this international travel trade fair and a Trade Gathering Mini-Mart, which the Office leveraged the occasion to hold in advance today (9 April).

Mini-Mart explores various visitor markets’ features for closer cooperation

Coming to Macao for the Expo, industry professionals from worldwide seized the opportunity to join the Trade Gathering Mini-Mart before MITE’s opening. Delegates representing six overseas travel agency associations namely the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS), Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO), Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), Korea Association of Travel Agents (KATA) and Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (APAVT), were present at the Trade Gathering Mini-Mart together with the travel trade from Central-Asian countries and Hong Kong at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau today (9 April). The international tourism operators had In-depth discussions with their local counterparts representing nearly 40 hotels, travel agencies, integrated resort enterprises, airline and ferry operators as well as tourism facilities in Macao. The participants jointly navigated the trends of different visitor markets and designed tourism products targeting the market demands, striving for pragmatic business cooperation.

Organize first familiarization visit for Central-Asian travel trade to Macao

MGTO partnered with China Culture Centers established by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in countries across Central Asia, to invite representatives of the travel trade in Central-Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to join a familiarization tour in Macao during MITE. The delegations will gain a closer picture of Macao’s cultural tourism resources and vibrant appeal of “tourism +”. Their familiarization visit is expected to raise Macao’s profile and visibility in Central Asia and international tourism sectors, bringing more opportunities for tourism cooperation and expanding international markets for Macao.

Over 130 sessions of diverse highlights

Welcoming public visitors for free admission, the Expo will open tomorrow (10 April) for three days at Halls A, B and C, Cotai Expo of the Venetian Macao. Under the theme of “Global Convergence, Future Horizons”, the Expo will feature over 130 themed sessions such as various destination presentations, industry forums, workshops and performances. The “2026 China–Spain–Portugal Tourism Products Promotion – Corporate Session” and the “High-level Forum on Greater Bay Area Tourism Development 2026: Vitalizing Silver Economy with Wellness Tourism” will take place tomorrow among other highlights.

The 14th MITE will present the latest tourism information and products from Macao and worldwide, including Expo-limited special offers from different exhibitors as well as instant discount vouchers. By a single purchase of any product(s) worth 300 patacas or more on site (valid within the three days of MITE), consumers can join the “MAK MAK grand lucky draw” for a chance to win attractive prizes. For the fascinating program and latest information, please visit MITE’s official website: https://www.mitexpo.mo or follow MITE on Facebook and WeChat.