International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions holds symposium at UM

MACAU, April 9 - The University of Macau Library, in collaboration with the Information Technology Section of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) and the IFLA Asia-Oceania Regional Division, jointly held a symposium at the University of Macau (UM). Titled ‘Beyond Boundaries: New Modes of Access and Accessibility through Emerging Technologies’, the three‑day symposium brought together over 100 library professionals, scholars, technology experts, and policymakers from nearly 50 institutions across 12 countries and regions in Asia, Oceania, Africa, and the Americas to discuss the evolving role of libraries in an era of rapid technological change.

Rui Martins, vice rector of UM, said that the symposium focused on immersive technologies, artificial intelligence, and multilingual inclusive design. Topics explored included the application of AI in collection development and service innovation, immersive learning experiences, multilingual and intercultural library services, digital accessibility, and equitable access to information. Participants exchanged ideas and experiences through keynote addresses, presentations, workshops, panel discussions, demonstrations, and site visits.

Helen Xu, university librarian of UM, said that the symposium strengthened professional exchanges between Macao and the global library community. The event provided international insights to support local libraries in applying AI technologies, driving digital transformation and service innovation, thus aligning library services with global standards, improving the quality of information services, and contributing to Macao’s development into a smart, knowledge‑driven society.

During the symposium, internationally renowned experts and institutional representatives shared their practices and forward‑looking perspectives. The discussions covered innovative case studies from academic and public libraries, as well as national cultural institutions, highlighting the critical role of libraries in promoting knowledge dissemination, social inclusion, and ethical technology adoption. In addition, AI‑powered real‑time translation and bilingual subtitles were available throughout the symposium, underscoring the event’s commitment to multilingualism and accessible services.