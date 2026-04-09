UM, Griffith University in Australia launch collaborative programme to cultivate international tourism management professionals

MACAU, April 9 - The Faculty of Business Administration of the University of Macau (UM) and Griffith University in Australia have jointly launched the ‘2.5+1.5 (International Integrated Resort Management – International Tourism and Hotel Management) Programme’ to cultivate tourism management professionals with a global outlook. Upon completion of the programme, students will receive a bachelor’s degree from each university. The programme will broaden students’ international perspectives, enhance their global competitiveness, and lay a solid foundation for their future careers.

Griffith University is recognised for its strengths in international hospitality and tourism management and enjoys a strong reputation both in Australia and globally. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject for Hospitality and Leisure Management, the university ranks 28th worldwide and second in Australia. UM is ranked within the 51-100 band globally in the same subject area. The launch of the collaborative programme marks a significant milestone in deepening international cooperation between the two universities. Its implementation not only reflects international recognition of UM’s strengths in hospitality and tourism management education and research but also further reinforcing its position as a regional higher education hub.

The programme is open to undergraduate students enrolled in UM’s Bachelor of Science in International Integrated Resort Management who choose the ‘Convention and Hospitality Management’ specialization. It adopts a ‘2.5+1.5’ study model: students complete the first 2.5 years of foundational and major-specific courses at UM, followed by 1.5 years of study at Griffith University. Upon successful completion, students will receive a Bachelor of Science in International Integrated Resort Management from UM and a Bachelor of International Tourism and Hotel Management from Griffith University. Earning degrees from both universities will enhance graduates’ competitiveness for further study and career development in the global tourism, hospitality, convention, and event industries.

Looking ahead, UM and Griffith University will continue to deepen their collaboration and jointly cultivate tourism and MICE management professionals with a global perspective and strong professional expertise, contributing to the high-quality development of Macao’s tourism and hospitality industry.