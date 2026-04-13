‌Four Core Product Matrices of Feline Primary Cells: Cloud-Clone Empowers New Breakthroughs in Animal Research

Cloud-Clone has developed a full-range, high-quality feline primary cell products covering 4 major areas: joint, cardiovascular, stem cell and nervous system.

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the current era of rapid development in life science research and the pet healthcare industry, primary cells, which retain the original physiological characteristics of the in vivo environment, are becoming a crucial link between basic research and clinical applications. Wuhan Cloud-Clone Corp. (Cloud-Clone) has been dedicated to the field of primary cells for nearly two decades. Leveraging its compliant experimental animal centers, GMP-level cell preparation platforms, and mature core technologies, it has built a comprehensive and high-quality product line of feline primary cells. This line focuses on four core areas: joint, cardiovascular, stem cells, and nervous system, providing stable, high-quality cell resources for global feline-related research, veterinary drug development, and pet healthcare.

Cats, with a well-developed nervous system and a circulatory system highly similar to humans', are irreplaceable in neuroscience, cardiovascular disease, and pharmacotoxicological research. Cloud-Clone precisely meets this research demand. Its feline primary cells are all sourced from healthy experimental cats, utilizing modified isolation and culture processes and undergoing multiple strict quality controls for sterility, viability, and purity. The products feature high purity, high viability, and freedom from exogenous contamination, capable of highly simulating the in vivo physiological environment, thus providing stable and reliable cell models for scientific research.

‌I. Four Core Product Matrices, Precisely Covering Diverse Research Needs‌

Specialized Cells for Joint Disease Research:‌ Cloud-Clone offers ‌Primary Feline Articular Chondrocytes (AC)‌ and ‌Primary Feline Synovial Cells (SYC)‌, directly addressing research pain points in feline osteoarthritis, cartilage injury, and synovitis. Feline articular chondrocytes are isolated using a collagenase gradient digestion method, with a purity exceeding 90%, a plating efficiency over 85%, stable passage up to generation 10, and efficient secretion of type II collagen and proteoglycans, completely retaining in vivo synthetic metabolic functions. Feline primary synovial cells strictly control mechanical damage during isolation, exhibit typical spindle-shaped morphology, secrete synovial fluid-related components, and accurately simulate the in vivo synovial microenvironment.

Core Tools for Cardiovascular Research:‌ The launch of ‌Primary Feline Myocardial Cells (MC)‌ and ‌Primary Feline Cardiac Microvascular Endothelial Cells (CMEC)‌ fills the market gap for high-quality feline-source cardiovascular primary cells. Feline primary myocardial cells are isolated via enzymatic digestion combined with differential attachment methods, with purity above 85% and viability greater than 80%, suitable for long-term drug mechanism and toxicology studies. Feline primary cardiac microvascular endothelial cells can secrete vasoactive substances, participate in angiogenesis and permeability regulation, accurately restoring the physiological state of in vivo cardiac microvasculature.

Ideal Carriers for Stem Cell Research:‌ Centered on ‌Primary Feline Bone Marrow-derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells (BMMSCs)‌ and ‌Primary Feline Adipose-derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells (ADSCs)‌, these primary cells possess strong self-renewal and multi-directional differentiation capabilities. Under specific induction conditions, they can differentiate into osteoblasts, chondrocytes, adipocytes, cardiomyocyte-like cells, etc. Their low immunogenicity lays the foundation for allogeneic transplantation, and they maintain good proliferative activity up to passage 9, making them high-quality seed cells for cell therapy and tissue repair research.

Quality Support for Nervous System Research:‌ Leveraging the advantages of the cat's developed nervous system, Cloud-Clone has established a product matrix including ‌Primary Feline Meningeal Cells (MC)‌, ‌Primary Feline Neurons‌, and ‌Primary Feline Brain Astrocytes (BA)‌. Feline meningeal cells aid in studying meningeal physiological functions and meningitis pathogenesis, feline glial cells meet diverse research needs for neurodegenerative diseases and nerve injury, and feline neurons are used for research on neural signal transduction, synaptic plasticity, and neuronal development. The entire product line highly simulates the in vivo microenvironment, providing stable and reliable in vitro cell models for feline neuroscience research.

Fig. Wuhan Cloud-Clone’s Core Product Line of Feline Primary Cells

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II. Three Major Application Scenarios: Enabling the Full Chain from Laboratory to Clinic‌

Cloud-Clone, with its high quality and high adaptability, is widely applied in three major fields: scientific research exploration, veterinary drug development, and pet treatment, comprehensively empowering the development of feline-related industries.

Scientific Research Application:‌ Various feline primary cells bridge the gap between traditional cell lines and in vivo experiments. They provide cell models close to the real in vivo environment for basic research such as osteoarthritis pathological mechanisms, myocardial ischemia research, stem cell differentiation regulation, and neural signal transduction, promoting continuous in-depth development of feline life science research.

Veterinary Drug Development:‌ With the rapid development of the pet economy, the demand for feline drugs continues to rise. Feline primary cells have become core tools for drug screening, activity detection, and safety evaluation. Whether for joint anti-inflammatory and repair drugs, cardiovascular drugs, or neuroprotective veterinary drug development, corresponding primary cells can be used to accurately evaluate efficacy and toxicity, significantly improving R&D efficiency and reducing the risks and costs of later-stage animal experiments.

Pet Treatment:‌ Joint primary cells can be used for cartilage injury transplantation therapy, cardiovascular primary cells offer possibilities for myocardial injury repair, and bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells show great potential in treatment explorations for skin trauma, joint injury, nerve injury, etc. Currently, Cloud-Clone is collaborating with multiple pet medical institutions on clinical research, promoting feline primary cell therapy from the laboratory to clinical application, safeguarding pet health.

‌III. Nearly Two Decades of Deep Industry Cultivation, Serving Global Research and Healthcare with High Quality‌

As one of the few high-tech enterprises in China with cell export qualifications, Cloud-Clone always adheres to technological innovation and quality first. The company's experimental animal center, located in the Wuhan Export Processing Zone, has obtained the "Laboratory Animal Use License" issued by the Hubei Provincial Department of Science and Technology, featuring SPF-grade barrier environments and qualifications for housing large experimental animals. In the field of feline primary cells, Cloud-Clone has constructed product matrices covering the four core areas of joints, stem cells, cardiovascular and nervous system, continuously expanding into research directions such as immunology/hematopoiesis and the respiratory system. Recently, it has launched new primary cell types from various tissues including feline meniscus chondrocytes, feline spleen mononuclear cells, and feline nasal mucosal fibroblasts, and can also provide customized isolation services according to client needs.

Currently, based on a service network covering over 70 countries and regions worldwide, Cloud-Clone's high-quality feline primary cells have become the preferred resource for global research institutions, veterinary pharmaceutical companies, and pet medical institutions.

In the future, Cloud-Clone will continue to focus on technological innovation, persistently deepen its efforts in the primary cell field, continuously improve its feline primary cell product lines and technical service systems, and empower the development of global feline research and pet healthcare industries with better products and more professional services, contributing more Chinese innovative power to life science research and pet health initiatives.

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. is dedicated to the development and production of high-quality immunoassay reagents and detection solutions. With a focus on antibody engineering, multiplex assay development, and cross-platform compatibility, the company provides research tools designed to support precision medicine and advanced biomedical investigation globally. Our core products and services include the research and development of proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, and multiplex cytokine detection kits, as well as professional CRO services to fully meet the diverse needs of biomedical research and related fields.

For more information about Cloud-Clone Corp, visit www.cloud-clone.com.

CLOUD-CLONE CORP.(CCC)

Tel: 001-832-538-0970, 0086-27-8425-9552

Email: mail@cloud-clone.com, sales@cloud-clone.us

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