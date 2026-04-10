Joint Seminar on “Sickness Allowance under Macao’s Social Security System” Hosted by the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Cooperation Zone and the Macao Social Security Fund

MACAU, April 10 - To promote accurate understanding among medical institutions in the Guangdong–Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (hereinafter referred to as the Cooperation Zone) of the core requirements of the revised Macao Social Security System, and to ensure effective implementation of the new law, the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Cooperation Zone, together with the Macao Social Security Fund, held a special seminar on 8 April at the Hengqin Citizen Service Centre.

The seminar provided a focused explanation to more than 70 medical institutions in the Cooperation Zone of the arrangements introduced in the revised Social Security System, which came into effect on 24 March, particularly highlighting the extension of the scope of recognised medical certificates required for sickness allowance to include those issued within the Cooperation Zone.

The seminar was attended by Deputy Director Su Kai Ci of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Cooperation Zone, Chan Pou I, Head of Department of Social Security System of the Macao Social Security Fund, as well as relevant leaders and key personnel from medical institutions in the Cooperation Zone.

During the seminar, officials provided a comprehensive explanation of the legislative background, significance, and key amendments to Macao’s Social Security System. Particular emphasis was placed on practical aspects for medical institutions in the Cooperation Zone, including the standards for issuing medical certificates for sickness allowance, regulated procedures, and the recognition of supporting documents.

The Livelihood Affairs Bureau also emphasised requirements concerning the proper completion of certificates, their scope of use, obligations of medical institutions, routine management and archiving, as well as the consequences of non-compliance and associated legal responsibilities.

In addition, the seminar anticipated potential issues that medical institutions may encounter in the course of subsequent services and offered detailed clarifications. This further clarified operational requirements, ensuring that all institutions have an accurate understanding of the policy details and implement service procedures in a standardised manner.

Representatives of the participating medical institutions stated that the seminar was thorough and well-focused, effectively clarifying key points in policy implementation and providing clear guidance for the delivery of subsequent services. They emphasised that they would strictly implement the policy requirements, standardise the procedures for issuing medical certificates, and ensure reliable medical services for Macao residents, thereby contributing to the efficient integration of healthcare and social security services between Hengqin and Macao.

Looking ahead, the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Cooperation Zone will continue to monitor the implementation of the policy, further strengthen communication and collaboration with the relevant departments in Macao and with medical institutions within the Cooperation Zone, and promote the effective roll-out of more integrated livelihood policies for Hengqin and Macao. This will provide stronger livelihood support for Macao residents living and working in the Cooperation Zone and further advance the deep, practical integration of Hengqin and Macao.