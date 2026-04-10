Striping crews to begin painting stripes on highways; drivers asked to slow down

Wyoming Department of Transportation striping crews will begin painting stripes on highways in central Wyoming next week, and crews are asking for help from drivers this spring and summer.

"We really need people to give us a brake. Spring striping is centerline striping, which is a 15 mph process," said WYDOT rural striping foreman Kyle Jorgensen of Lander. "Please slow down."

This coming week (April 13-16), WYDOT's rural striping crew will work on Wyoming Highway 136 (Gas Hills Road) east of Riverton, and Wyoming 789 between Lander and Riverton.

WYDOT's urban striping crew starts its spring striping by early May, and WYDOT's rural crew launches its spring/summer striping season during this time.

All work depends on favorable weather.

Jorgensen offers tips for drivers and citizens who encounter WYDOT striping crews:

-- Decrease speed (the law requires it);

-- Be cautious as you enter the striping work zone;

-- Paint may be wet;

-- Use caution when passing and only do so when it's safe and legal;

-- Pay attention to the digital signs on the striping vehicles;

-- Don't forget Wyoming's Move Over Law; drivers must slow to 20 mph below the posted speed limit on two-lane highways (or move over at reduced speeds on multi-lane highways) when approaching WYDOT vehicles/workers with flashing yellow lights.