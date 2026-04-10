Nouhaus Redefines the Modern Workspace: Launching Three New Flagship Ergonomic Chairs to Curate Your Daily Life

Elevating the modern home office: The Nouhaus flagship collection featuring the Fluido X1, Strato X2, and Apertura ergonomic chairs in a minimalist workspace.

FONTANA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s fast-paced world, the boundaries between professional productivity and domestic life have permanently blurred. Addressing the rising demand for a comfortable office chair that doesn't sacrifice style, Nouhaus is introducing three new flagship models to the U.S. market: the Fluido X1, Strato X2, and the Apertura. This collection bridges the gap between high-end industrial aesthetics and biological necessity, offering a sophisticated ergonomic office chair solution to the sedentary fatigue of modern professionals.Beyond Furniture: The Philosophy of Life CurationAt the heart of this launch is Nouhaus’ core mission: to move beyond the singular focus of traditional furniture. In an era where a good office chair is an essential health tool, the home office has evolved into a curated environment for living."We look into your daily life before designing," says the Nouhaus Design Team. "Our goal is to provide a modern home office chair that balances original design language with innovative R&D. These aren't just places to sit; they are purposeful tools designed to support your vitality."Engineering Comfort: Meet the New FlagshipsEach model is specifically engineered to be the best office chair for back pain relief, utilizing dynamic support systems and tailored adaptability.1. Ergo Fluido X1: The Master of Personalized AdaptationThe X1 is engineered for users who demand a perfect, individualized fit.- Height Adaptability: Featuring a 4-level backrest with 6cm of height adjustment, it seamlessly adapts to users of various heights.- Dynamic Support: The unique "three-point positioning" ensures backrest strength while providing stable, responsive support. Its "swing backrest" design ensures that even during improper sitting postures, the user receives adequate lumbar protection.- Customized Extremities: Enjoy personalized neck support with a 1.77" height-adjustable ergonomic curve. The 3D armrests offer 1.77" vertical and 2.36" horizontal movement with 30° rotation to reduce arm fatigue.- Versatile Modes: Choose from 104° for work, 114° for reading, or 124° for relaxation.MSRP (U.S.): Starting at $499.99 | Exclusive Launch Offer: From $359.99 (Varies by color)Official Website: https://www.nouhaus.com/products/nouhaus-ergo-fluido-x1-office-chair Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/Nouhaus-Ergonomic-Computer-Adjustable-Backrest/dp/B0GT8R5JF4 2. Ergo Strato X2: Modern Aesthetic Meets Adaptive FlexThe X2 stands out as a modern home office chair featuring a revolutionary material fusion of PA and PA+GF (Glass Fiber).- Adaptive 50mm Deformation: This material blend offers 50mm of free dynamic movement, allowing this comfortable office chair to follow your micro-shifts without a bulky external lumbar support.- Precision Locking: A 10-level, 50mm adjustment system allows for incredibly precise ergonomic positioning.- Stable Engineering: Features a 2.36" height adjustment and an SGS-certified Class 3 gas lift with a self-sustaining structure for maximum stability.- Optimized Angles: Features 108° (work), 118° (read), and 128° (relax) modes.MSRP (U.S.): Starting at $499.99 | Exclusive Launch Offer: From $359.99 (Varies by color)Official Website: https://www.nouhaus.com/products/nouhaus-ergo-strato-x2-office-chair Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/Nouhaus-Ergonomic-Armrests-Adjustable-Backrest/dp/B0GT8YM7Y1 3. Apertura: The Essential Foundation of ReliabilityFor those seeking robust support and deep relaxation, the Apertura offers a wide range of motion and proven safety.- Dynamic Spring-Loaded Support:Powered by high-strength steel springs, this system naturally adapts to your movements, making it a premier ergonomic office chair for back pain prevention.- Total Ergonomic Customization: Upgrade your posture with 3D adjustable soft PU armrests (offering vertical, 30° rotation, and forward/backward movement) and a 2D breathable mesh headrest featuring a deep ergonomic curve for targeted neck support.- Effortless Control: Tailor your seating experience with integrated controls for tilt tension, seat height, and backrest angle, ensuring the 110°–130° range perfectly matches your comfort profile.MSRP (U.S.): Starting at $499.99 | Exclusive Launch Offer: From $339.99 (Varies by color)Official Website: https://www.nouhaus.com/products/nouhaus-apertura-ergonomic-office-chair Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/Nouhaus-Apertura-Ergonomic-Adjustable-Headrest/dp/B0GT94X2DR About NouhausNouhaus is dedicated to integrating innovative technology and elegant design into daily life. Its intelligent furniture and wellness products aim to enhance modern living, helping individuals find balance and tranquility amidst urban demands.Official Website: https://www.nouhaus.com Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/29FE32BD-DAF9-4245-8A8C-167792AFDE4A

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